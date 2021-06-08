HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Makers Nutrition is pleased to announce that Dylan Buckley has been promoted to Art Director. His new position will serve the company well as he spearheads new strategies for his team of artists who create standout labels for Makers Nutrition's clients.
With the company over four years now, Mr. Buckley has earned his stripes in the graphic design department. His customer service for clients whose success relies heavily on the quality of their labels continues to be nothing short of exemplary and commendable.
"Learning from my peers has enabled me to climb the ranks here at Makers Nutrition," said Mr. Buckley. I am proud of what I have accomplished for both the company and our clients, and I look forward to seeing where this next chapter as Art Director takes us all."
"Dylan has been an exceptional member of our staff, providing top-notch support for clients, always going the extra mile for them," said COO Chris Zecha. "While artistic ability plays a major role in Dylan's growth at Makers Nutrition, he has shown his colleagues the importance of listening to clients' goals for their private label brands and keeping those goals in mind when creating an outstanding design." Mr. Buckley has helped Makers Nutrition achieve many awards over the years. Without the friendly approach and commitment to success that employees like Dylan show every day, the company would not be able to stand where it does as the leading dietary supplement service provider in America.
"There are so many directions clients can go in when it comes to supplement label design, and it is in their best interest to work with a team of artists who are up to date on the latest FDA guidelines, ensuring compliance," said Mr. Buckley. "They really need a team who can guide their intentions through presentation. It is my pleasure to come to work everyday knowing that I am making a real impact on their potential success as a brand."
