NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the worlds of brand creative, original entertainment and content marketing continue to merge, Jersey City/Santa Monica-based Creative Studio MALKA has tapped Industry Creative veteran Alan Schulman to serve as an Advisor.
For the past 5 years, Schulman served as Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital US and held the same position at SapientNitro NY prior. He is widely considered a subject matter expert in data-driven creative and content marketing and was named a Creative ALL Star by MediaPost.
"Alan has been a fixture in the creative community for decades and is always on the cutting edge of advancing the way creative thinking can influence how brands shape culture. He understands that brands are no longer just telling their stories but shepherding all stories that make their brand relevant to today's conversation," said Jeff Frommer, President of MALKA.
As a Strategic Advisor, Schulman will help advance MALKA's purpose built model around brand integration in original content as well as expanding its creative and production capabilities into content marketing and content automation.
"MALKA is a truly unique offering more akin to an Original Content Studio for Brands than a typical agency or consultancy," said Schulman. "They have built an agile content creation capability for brands that merges Hollywood storytelling with a newsroom mentality versus a traditional agency model. This enables them to draft off of both culture and conversation in ways that today's brands desperately need to stay relevant rather than interrupt their way into old formats."
Schulman has served as a co-Dean of the Creative Academy for the Cannes Lions Festival, as a member of the Board of Directors of American Marketing Association NY, and a Faculty Member in Content Marketing for the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) School of Marketing. He has also served on the Creative Review Committee of the AdCouncil, the 4A's Creative Technology Committee and is a current voting member of the Recording Academy (Grammys). He frequently lectures on Digital Storytelling at Northwestern, Rutgers University and General Assembly in New York City.
