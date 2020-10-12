Enters a Restructuring Support Agreement with Guaranteed Unsecured Noteholders and Certain Governmental Opioid Plaintiffs, Including 50 States and Territories, and a Court-Appointed Plaintiff's Executive Committee Representing the Interests of Thousands of Opioid Plaintiffs; Includes Support for an Agreement in Principle to Resolve Various Acthar® Gel-Related Matters Proposed Capital Structure Modifications Would Reduce Total Debt by Approximately $1.3 Billion Achieves Broadly Supported Global Settlement That Would Resolve Opioid-Related Claims Against the Company and its Subsidiaries Mallinckrodt plc and the Majority of its Subsidiaries, Including its Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics Entities, File Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Implement the RSA and Key Legal Settlements All Mallinckrodt Businesses Are Continuing to Operate and Supply Products to Customers and Patients as Normal Cash on Hand and Cash Generated from Ongoing Operations Expected to Provide Ample Liquidity to Support Operations During Court-Supervised Process Company Remains Focused on Developing New Therapies, Improving Patient Health Outcomes and Supporting Underserved Patients with Severe and Critical Conditions