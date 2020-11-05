SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced that it will be offer a remediation solution to seamlessly remove malware in instances when CrowdStrike Falcon® endpoint and workload protection platform has stopped an attack.
The custom offering, Malwarebytes Remediation for CrowdStrike, leverages the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's application programming interface (API)-enabled extensible framework to provide on-demand clean up of prevented attacks, elevating and simplifying enterprise remediation efforts.
"Even when an attack is prevented, removing threat remnants can pose a serious challenge for organizations and impact business continuity," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "This integration with CrowdStrike enables us to provide our renowned remediation capabilities alongside CrowdStrike's Falcon breach prevention platform to provide a best-in-class approach that ensures businesses can operate with minimal disruption."
Malwarebytes Remediation for CrowdStrike detects and remediates malware, ransomware, adware, PUPs, and other cyberthreats while integrating seamlessly into existing security operations center (SOC) operations. Malwarebytes delivers the built-in intelligence and automation that SOCs need to efficiently handle an ever-growing workload of alerts, malware and other attack vectors without advanced manual analysis, dramatically reducing workloads. Malwarebytes Linking Engine finds and removes linked artifacts while Malwarebytes Remediation Engine provides automated, advanced remediation that thoroughly removes detected infections and unwanted programs. These two engines enable SOC teams to quickly and easily remediate Windows workstations and servers with a dissolvable agent that helps maintain end-user productivity to ensure business continuity efficiently removing issues without creating a drag on systems.
Malwarebytes Remediation for CrowdStrike will be offered directly from Malwarebytes sales professionals or authorized channel partners. For additional questions, visit Malwarebytes.com or connect with our sales team.
About Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 800 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/.
