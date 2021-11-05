OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2021:

Total revenue was $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $70.5 million for the same quarter last year and $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, as compared to net income of $3.4 million, or a $0.07 income per share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $34.8 million, or a $0.75 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $22.1 million for the same quarter last year and ($5.5) million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased with the positive trajectory throughout our business segments during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which led to higher revenue and an improved bottom line. We are also encouraged by the positive trends in our infrastructure business in the third quarter, including increased storm work relative to the second quarter, a new fiber maintenance and installation contract and increased bidding activity, as well as internal personnel changes that are gaining traction in this segment. Funding for projects in the infrastructure space remains strong with the added opportunity of a new federal infrastructure bill, which we are optimistic will be passed in the near future. While this is a sector impacted by near-term seasonality, we remain focused on improving results as we continue migrating the Company further into the infrastructure space to enhance long-term growth and sustainability.

"In our oilfield businesses, improved commodities pricing continues to contribute to positive industry movement and increased equipment utilization as we ramped up a second hydraulic fracturing fleet during the quarter. In our sand business, we continue to see increased market activity."

Straehla continued, "Lastly, as documented in several recent press releases, we are continuing to pursue numerous avenues in our efforts to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $23.5 million, or approximately 41% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $43.6 million for the same quarter last year and $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $15.8 million on 449 stages for the same quarter last year and $17.4 million on 520 stages for the second quarter of 2021. On average, 1.2 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter, compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter last year and during the second quarter of 2021.

Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter last year and $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.58 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 68,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 255,000 tons of sand at an average price of $15.80 per ton.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter last year and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.2 million for the same quarter last year and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Cash expenses:



















Compensation and benefits

$

3,353





$

3,449





$

3,333





$

11,379





$

11,138



Professional services

4,571





5,651





5,806





13,783





15,335



Other(a)

2,252





2,163





2,464





7,058





6,572



Total cash SG&A expense

10,176





11,263





11,603





32,220





33,045



Non-cash expenses:



















Bad debt provision(b)

31,449





626





76





41,650





2,306



Stock based compensation

241





291





304





827





1,326



Total non-cash SG&A expense

31,690





917





380





42,477





3,632



Total SG&A expense

$

41,866





$

12,180





$

11,983





$

74,697





$

36,677







a.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

b.

The bad debt provision for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $31.2 million and $41.2 million, respectively, for settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 73% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 17% for the same quarter last year and 25% for the second quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $8.0 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $77.0 million and $43.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $51.2 million.

On November 3, 2021, Mammoth entered into a third amendment to its revolving credit facility, providing, among other things, for a limited waiver and suspension of the leverage ratio and fixed charges coverage ratio covenants for the quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and permanently reducing the maximum revolving advance amount under its revolving credit facility from $130 million to $120 million. As of November 3, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $6.5 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $76.1 million and $24.1 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit, the $10 million reduction in the borrowing base and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity during the limited waiver period, which will end on May 15, 2022, but may terminate earlier upon the occurrence of certain events.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Infrastructure services(a)

$

181





$

178





$

104





$

474





$

221



Well completion services(b)

2,392





698





388





3,192





3,752



Natural sand proppant services(c)

16





194





5





429





1,069



Drilling services(d)

4





132





1





42





199



Other(e)

172





323





63





337





708



Total capital expenditures

$

2,765





$

1,525





$

561





$

4,474





$

5,949







a.

Capital expenditures primarily for tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

e.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. The Company also provides products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:

Mark Layton, CFO

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc

investors@mammothenergy.com

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

TUSK@dennardlascar.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions and the resulting negative impact on demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions; whether a federal infrastructure bill is implemented and the terms thereof; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters, including the adverse impact of the recent settlements with Gulfport Energy Corporation and MasTec Renewables Puerto Rico, LLC, and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations ; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to regain compliance with certain financial covenants and comply with other terms and conditions under our recently amended revolving credit facility; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



ASSETS



September 30,



December 31,





2021



2020

CURRENT ASSETS



(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents



$

7,953





$

14,822



Short-term investment



1,760





1,750



Accounts receivable, net



402,035





393,112



Receivables from related parties, net



238





28,461



Inventories



9,438





12,020



Prepaid expenses



3,859





13,825



Other current assets



754





758



Total current assets



426,037





464,748













Property, plant and equipment, net



194,478





251,262



Sand reserves



64,806





65,876



Operating lease right-of-use assets



14,766





20,179



Intangible assets, net - customer relationships



277





408



Intangible assets, net - trade names



3,194





4,366



Goodwill



12,608





12,608



Deferred income tax asset



8,094







Other non-current assets



4,247





5,115



Total assets



$

728,507





$

824,562



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable



$

43,628





$

40,316



Payables to related parties



5





3



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



54,724





44,408



Current operating lease liability



6,996





8,618



Current portion of long-term debt



1,449





1,165



Income taxes payable



39,283





34,088



Total current liabilities



146,085





128,598













Long-term debt, net of current portion



79,195





81,338



Deferred income tax liabilities



687





24,741



Long-term operating lease liability



7,591





11,377



Asset retirement obligation



3,682





4,746



Other liabilities



15,003





10,435



Total liabilities



252,243





261,235













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



















EQUITY









Equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283 issued

and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



467





458



Additional paid in capital



537,980





537,039



Retained earnings



(59,236)





28,895



Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,947)





(3,065)



Total equity



476,264





563,327



Total liabilities and equity



$

728,507





$

824,562



MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE



Services revenue

$

52,417





$

55,279





$

40,867





$

135,975





$

169,002



Services revenue - related parties

601





8,565





90





15,678





35,228



Product revenue

4,467





4,815





6,483





17,932





18,171



Product revenue - related parties





1,875









2,145





5,625



Total revenue

57,485





70,534





47,440





171,730





228,026























COST AND EXPENSES



















Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $35,857, $20,424, $17,861, $53,448 and $65,728, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)

43,538





41,445





43,103





128,703





154,397



Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)

181





131





107





397





329



Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $4,667, $2,689, $2,384, $7,051 and $7,344, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)

9,865





4,353





7,165





22,939





21,862



Selling, general and administrative

41,866





11,979





11,791





74,312





36,063



Selling, general and administrative - related parties





201





192





385





614



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

19,148





23,132





20,265





60,559





73,130



Impairment of goodwill

















54,973



Impairment of other long-lived assets

547













547





12,897



Total cost and expenses

115,145





81,241





82,623





287,842





354,265



Operating loss

(57,660)





(10,707)





(35,183)





(116,112)





(126,239)























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)



















Interest expense, net

(1,484)





(1,098)





(1,169)





(3,878)





(4,207)



Other income (expense), net

11,056





7,943





(14,998)





6,004





23,489



Other income (expense), net - related parties





1,099









(515)





2,232



Total other income (expense)

9,572





7,944





(16,167)





1,611





21,514



Loss before income taxes

(48,088)





(2,763)





(51,350)





(114,501)





(104,725)



Benefit for income taxes

(7,187)





(6,193)





(16,560)





(26,370)





(8,979)



Net (loss) income

$

(40,901)





$

3,430





$

(34,790)





$

(88,131)





$

(95,746)























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



















Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($69), ($95), $63, $36  and $116, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(289)





324





239





118





(422)



Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(41,190)





$

3,754





$

(34,551)





$

(88,013)





$

(96,168)























Net (loss) income per share (basic)

$

(0.88)





$

0.07





$

(0.75)





$

(1.90)





$

(2.10)



Net (loss) income per share (diluted)

$

(0.88)





$

0.07





$

(0.75)





$

(1.90)





$

(2.10)



Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

46,683





45,764





46,402





46,342





45,603



Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

46,683





46,571





46,402





46,342





45,603



 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS





Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2021



2020



(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(88,131)





$

(95,746)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Stock based compensation

950





1,598



Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

60,559





73,130



Amortization of coil tubing strings





359



Amortization of debt origination costs

469





703



Bad debt expense

41,650





2,306



Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(4,632)





(927)



Impairment of goodwill





54,973



Impairment of other long-lived assets

547





12,897



Deferred income taxes

(32,183)





(7,334)



Other

502





581



Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(50,666)





(11,707)



Receivables from related parties

28,224





(31,152)



Inventories

2,582





3,827



Prepaid expenses and other assets

9,947





8,803



Accounts payable

2,597





(5,211)



Payables to related parties

2





(508)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,627





(3,166)



Income taxes payable

5,192





(1,644)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(15,764)





1,782











Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(4,474)





(5,873)



Purchases of property and equipment from related parties





(76)



Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

9,581





4,859



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

5,107





(1,090)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings on long-term debt

31,700





30,800



Repayments of long-term debt

(33,571)





(21,000)



Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction

9,473







Payments on sale leaseback transaction

(2,106)







Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(1,716)





(1,423)



Debt issuance costs





(1,000)



Net cash provided by financing activities

3,780





7,377



Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

8





(57)



Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(6,869)





8,012



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,822





5,872



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

7,953





$

13,884











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$

3,236





$

3,637



Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$

978





$

13



Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:







Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$

2,028





$

2,032



 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)



Three months ended September  30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well

Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

23,489



$

22,702



$

4,439



$

1,184



$

5,671



$



$

57,485



Intersegment revenues



30



3,980



23



482



(4,515)





Total revenue

23,489



22,732



8,419



1,207



6,153



(4,515)



57,485



Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

20,541



18,125



9,368



1,566



4,917





54,517



Intersegment cost of revenues

54



3,204







324



(4,515)



(933)



Total cost of revenue

20,595



21,329



9,368



1,566



5,241



(4,515)



53,584



Selling, general and administrative

4,586



34,606



1,068



288



1,318





41,866



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,933



6,538



2,533



1,942



3,202





19,148



Impairment of other long-lived assets









547





547



Operating loss

(6,625)



(39,741)



(4,550)



(2,589)



(4,155)





(57,660)



Interest expense, net

971



215



107



56



135





1,484



Other (income) expense, net

(9,256)



755



(46)



(66)



(2,443)





(11,056)



Income (loss) before income taxes

$

1,660



$

(40,711)



$

(4,611)



$

(2,579)



$

(1,847)



$



$

(48,088)





Three months ended September 30, 2020

Infrastructure

Well

Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

43,582



$

15,738



$

6,031



$

1,193



$

3,990



$



$

70,534



Intersegment revenues



27





11



687



(725)





Total revenue

43,582



15,765



6,031



1,204



4,677



(725)



70,534



Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

28,883



6,510



4,154



1,955



4,427





45,929



Intersegment cost of revenues

162



449







114



(725)





Total cost of revenue

29,045



6,959



4,154



1,955



4,541



(725)



45,929



Selling, general and administrative

7,227



1,721



1,056



382



1,794





12,180



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

7,294



7,189



2,700



2,294



3,655





23,132



Operating income (loss)

16



(104)



(1,879)



(3,427)



(5,313)





(10,707)



Interest expense, net

623



253



70



60



92





1,098



Other (income) expense, net

(8,375)



(1,156)



1,792



20



(1,323)





(9,042)



Income (loss) before income taxes

$

7,768



$

799



$

(3,741)



$

(3,507)



$

(4,082)



$



$

(2,763)





Three months ended June 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well

Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

17,220



$

17,337



$

6,886



$

1,130



$

4,867



$



$

47,440



Intersegment revenues



36





17



682



(735)





Total revenue

17,220



17,373



6,886



1,147



5,549



(735)



47,440



Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

19,881



16,396



7,400



1,568



5,130





50,375



Intersegment cost of revenues

50



666







19



(735)





Total cost of revenue

19,931



17,062



7,400



1,568



5,149



(735)



50,375



Selling, general and administrative

7,383



1,893



991



395



1,321





11,983



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

5,899



6,447



2,387



2,079



3,453





20,265



Operating loss

(15,993)



(8,029)



(3,892)



(2,895)



(4,374)





(35,183)



Interest expense, net

656



219



90



58



146





1,169



Other expense (income), net

15,904



1



(53)



(127)



(727)





14,998



Loss before income taxes

$

(32,553)



$

(8,249)



$

(3,929)



$

(2,826)



$

(3,793)



$



$

(51,350)





Nine months ended September 30, 2021

Infrastructure

Well

Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

69,965



$

62,939



$

20,031



$

3,234



$

15,561



$



$

171,730



Intersegment revenues



120



3,980



54



1,804



(5,958)





Total revenue

69,965



63,059



24,011



3,288



17,365



(5,958)



171,730



Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

66,864



42,339



22,631



4,739



15,466





152,039



Intersegment cost of revenues

165



5,449







344



(5,958)





Total cost of revenue

67,029



47,788



22,631



4,739



15,810



(5,958)



152,039



Selling, general and administrative

18,222



47,111



4,108



1,105



4,151





74,697



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

17,499



19,668



7,059



6,185



10,148





60,559



Impairment of other long-lived assets









547





547



Operating loss

(32,785)



(51,508)



(9,787)



(8,741)



(13,291)





(116,112)



Interest expense, net

2,287



688



291



177



435





3,878



Other (income) expense, net

(2,663)



1,196



(892)



(201)



(2,929)





(5,489)



Loss before income taxes

$

(32,409)



$

(53,392)



$

(9,186)



$

(8,717)



$

(10,797)



$



$

(114,501)





Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Infrastructure

Well

Completion(a)

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$

99,307



$

74,549



$

22,421



$

7,166



$

24,583



$



$

228,026



Intersegment revenues



1,080



95



16



2,046



(3,237)





Total revenue

99,307



75,629



22,516



7,182



26,629



(3,237)



228,026



Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

80,780



40,454



21,845



9,592



23,917





176,588



Intersegment cost of revenues

197



1,410





151



1,479



(3,237)





Total cost of revenue

80,977



41,864



21,845



9,743



25,396



(3,237)



176,588



Selling, general and administrative

19,001



5,347



3,737



2,776



5,816





36,677



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

22,416



23,346



7,380



7,814



12,174





73,130



Impairment of goodwill



53,406







1,567





54,973



Impairment of other long-lived assets



4,203





326



8,368





12,897



Operating loss

(23,087)



(52,537)



(10,446)



(13,477)



(26,692)





(126,239)



Interest expense, net

2,091



857



217



450



592





4,207



Other (income) expense, net

(24,082)



(2,444)



1,753



(251)



(697)





(25,721)



Loss before income taxes

$

(1,096)



$

(50,950)



$

(12,416)



$

(13,676)



$

(26,587)



$



$

(104,725)







a.

Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment during the fourth quarter of 2020.

 

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Adjusted EBITDA



Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.



The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):



Consolidated





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net (loss) income

$

(40,901)





$

3,430





$

(34,790)





$

(88,131)





$

(95,746)



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

19,148





23,132





20,265





60,559





73,130



Impairment of goodwill

















54,973



Impairment of other long-lived assets

547













547





12,897



Public offering costs

13









77





91







Stock based compensation

252





353





354





950





1,598



Interest expense, net

1,484





1,098





1,169





3,878





4,207



Other (income) expense, net

(11,056)





(9,042)





14,998





(5,489)





(25,721)



Benefit for income taxes

(7,187)





(6,193)





(16,560)





(26,370)





(8,979)



Interest on trade accounts receivable

7,963





9,285





9,017





25,138





26,052



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(29,737)





$

22,063





$

(5,470)





$

(28,827)





$

42,411



 

Infrastructure Services





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net (loss) income

$

(2,288)





$

6,123





$

(23,715)





$

(29,946)





$

(6,182)



Depreciation and amortization expense

4,933





7,294





5,899





17,499





22,416



Public offering costs

(7)









43





37







Stock based compensation

96





139





158





388





424



Interest expense

971





623





656





2,287





2,091



Other (income) expense, net

(9,256)





(8,375)





15,904





(2,663)





(24,082)



Provision (benefit) for income taxes

3,947





1,645





(8,838)





(2,463)





5,085



Interest on trade accounts receivable

9,290





8,170





9,017





26,980





23,796



Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,686





$

15,619





$

(876)





$

12,119





$

23,548



 

Well Completion Services





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net (loss) income

$

(40,711)





$

799





$

(8,249)





$

(53,391)





$

(50,951)



Depreciation and amortization expense

6,538





7,189





6,447





19,668





23,346



Impairment of goodwill

















53,406



Impairment of other long-lived assets

















4,203



Public offering costs

19









12





31







Stock based compensation

95





76





75





253





458



Interest expense

215





253





219





688





857



Other expense (income), net

755





(1,156)





1





1,196





(2,444)



Interest on trade accounts receivable

(1,327)





1,073









(1,841)





2,206



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(34,416)





$

8,234





$

(1,495)





$

(33,396)





$

31,081



 

Natural Sand Proppant Services





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net loss

$

(4,611)





$

(3,741)





$

(3,929)





$

(9,186)





$

(12,415)



Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

2,533





2,700





2,387





7,059





7,380



Public offering costs









12





12







Stock based compensation

32





77





65





163





354



Interest expense

107





70





90





291





217



Other income (expense), net

(46)





1,792





(53)





(892)





1,753



Interest on trade accounts receivable





26









(1)





26



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,985)





$

924





$

(1,428)





$

(2,554)





$

(2,685)



 

Drilling Services





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net loss

$

(2,579)





$

(3,508)





$

(2,826)





$

(8,717)





$

(13,676)



Depreciation expense

1,942





2,294





2,079





6,185





7,814



Impairment of other long-lived assets

















326



Acquisition related costs



















Public offering costs









2





2







Stock based compensation

6





38





28





71





166



Interest expense

56





60





58





177





449.501



Other (income) expense, net

(66)





20





(127)





(201)





(251)



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(641)





$

(1,096)





$

(786)





$

(2,483)





$

(5,171)



 

Other Services(a)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2021



2020



2021



2021



2020

Net income (loss)

$

9,288





$

3,756





$

3,929





$

13,109





$

(12,522)



Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

3,202





3,655





3,453





10,148





12,174



Impairment of goodwill

















1,567



Impairment of other long-lived assets

547













547





8,368



Public offering costs

1









8





9







Stock based compensation

23





23





28





75





196



Interest expense, net

135





92





146





435





592



Other (income) expense, net

(2,443)





(1,323)





(727)





(2,929)





(697)



Benefit for income taxes

(11,134)





(7,838)





(7,722)





(23,907)





(14,064)



Interest on trade accounts receivable





16













25



Adjusted EBITDA

$

(381)





$

(1,619)





$

(885)





$

(2,513)





$

(4,361)







a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Income per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) income per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2021



2020



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net (loss) income, as reported

$

(40,901)





$

3,430





$

(34,790)





$

(88,131)





$

(95,746)



Impairment of goodwill

















54,973



Impairment of other long-lived assets

547













547





12,897



Adjusted net (loss) income

$

(40,354)





$

3,430





$

(34,790)





$

(87,584)





$

(27,876)























Basic (loss) income per share, as reported

$

(0.88)





$

0.07





$

(0.75)





$

(1.90)





$

(2.10)



Impairment of goodwill

















1.21



Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01













0.01





0.28



Adjusted basic (loss) income per share

$

(0.87)





$

0.07





$

(0.75)





$

(1.89)





$

(0.61)























Diluted (loss) income per share, as reported

$

(0.88)





$

0.07





$

(0.75)





$

(1.90)





$

(2.10)



Impairment of goodwill

















1.21



Impairment of other long-lived assets

0.01













0.01





0.28



Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share

$

(0.87)





$

0.07





$

(0.75)





$

(1.89)





$

(0.61)



 

