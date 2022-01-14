PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattanville College has announced a partnership with the New York Institute of Finance to collaborate on offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs focused on financial analytics, business management, and educational management.
The New York Institute of Finance (NYIF), founded by the New York Stock Exchange in 1922, has a 100-year history of facilitating training for finance professionals and providing continuing education in the industry and at corporations worldwide. More than 50,000 people in 125 countries are trained through NYIF annually. Many of the world's leading financial institutions, central banks and regulatory bodies are clients of the Institute.
"We are excited to embark on this new venture with the New York Institute of Finance, one of New York City's oldest and most reputable institutions for financial training,'' said Manhattanville President Michael E. Geisler, Ph.D. "This initiative is in keeping with our mission to educate socially responsible leaders in a global community, bringing additional international students to campus from many new countries worldwide while also providing our domestic students with exposure to international business practices and global markets, thus further increasing their job opportunities both locally and globally. It will firmly position Manhattanville College as a leader in global education in Westchester County."
"As 2022 is the 100th year of NYIF's founding, we are extremely pleased to begin our centennial with the announcement of our partnership with Manhattanville College," said NYIF's Chief Executive Officer, Lee Tian. "Since 1922, NYIF has been committed to offering world-leading – 'Wall Street knowledge' – taught by practitioners and experts in finance. We have teams and offices in several key nations and together with our digital learning platform, have the ability to serve students and professionals worldwide. Our partnership also provides us an opportunity to work with U.S. higher education institutions to offer more cutting-edge, job-linked courses and together provide U.S. educational opportunities to a wider range of global students. The partnership between NYIF and Manhattanville truly exemplifies this vision."
The two institutions have signed an agreement that lays out a long-term strategic partnership in professional trainings and certifications, academic content development, marketing, international recruiting, and course delivery. Starting this fall, students can begin working toward degrees through the New York Institute of Finance at Manhattanville College with a focus on developing business management and educational management skills in a digital and global learning environment. NYIF students will be able to pursue Bachelor of Science (B.S.) or a Master of Science (M.S.) in Finance, or Master of Arts in Education (M.Ed.) degrees at Manhattanville.
The agreement includes the creation of a Business Executive Training Center on Manhattanville's campus that will provide executive training and certification programs for local corporate executives, public institutions, community organizations and Manhattanville alumni. Manhattanville College already has an Economic Freedom Institute which offers programming that combines both popular and scholarly discussion of issues related to economics.
As an accredited, degree-granting institution, Manhattanville College is responsible for the curriculum and employing qualified faculty for the joint programs. The two institutions will collaborate on course content and adding elective courses, differentiating the NYIF programs from other competing degree programs in the United States through concentration options in Mergers and Acquisitions, Investment Banking, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Sustainable Finance among others. NYIF also offers robust career services support for finance students.
Manhattanville's robust Division of Business and Economics offers 18 programs at the undergraduate and graduate level: five Bachelor's programs (accounting, business management, economics, finance, and marketing), five "4+1" accelerated BS/MS programs, five Master's programs, and four advanced certificates. The finance major at Manhattanville offers courses in economics, accounting, finance, and quantitative methods, which helps prepare students for a wide range of career paths including as financial analysts, traders, brokers, and bankers. Manhattanville also offers a minor in Finance.
The School of Education at Manhattanville offers a doctorate in Educational Leadership, 36 Masters programs, and more than 20 professional diplomas and certifications.
For more information or to apply, visit http://www.mville.edu.
About Manhattanville College:
Manhattanville College is a small, private liberal arts institution dedicated to academic excellence, purposeful education, and social justice. U.S. News and World Report ranks Manhattanville the number one private, non-profit institution among Top Performers on Social Mobility in Regional Universities North 2022. Located 30 miles from New York City on a 100-acre suburban campus in the heart of bustling Westchester County, Manhattanville enables easy access to robust entertainment offerings, educational resources, and business opportunities for its primarily residential and diverse student body. The College serves more than 1,500 undergraduate students and nearly 1,000 graduate students from more than 30 countries and 20 states. Founded in 1841, the college offers more than 75 undergraduate and graduate areas of study in the arts and sciences, education, business, and creative writing, as well as continuing and executive education programs. Graduate students can choose from more than 70 graduate and certificate programs. Extracurricular offerings include more than 45 clubs and 20 NCAA Division III teams.
To learn more, visit http://www.mville.edu.
Media Contact
dean Bender, Thompson & Bender, 9143916042, dean@thompson-bender.com
SOURCE Manhattanville College