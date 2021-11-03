NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manifest 2022 has an incredible lineup of the who's who of the global LogisticsTech and end-to-end supply chain ecosystem. The agenda will feature over 250 speakers from entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers.
We are especially excited for attendees to hear from our Main Stage speakers, which include:
- Don Burnette, CEO & Co-Founder, Kodiak Robotics
- John Caplan, President North America & Europe, Alibaba
- Tim Collins, SVP Operations, goPuff
- Hasan Dandashly, CEO & President, Dematic
- Jamin Dick, Head of NA Supply Chain, Alibaba
- Michael Farlekas, CEO, E2open
- Todd Greener, SVP, Global Supply Chain, Foot Locker
- Shawn Kerrigan, COO & Co-Founder, Plus
- Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder, Tive
- David Li, CEO & Co-Founder, Hesai Technology
- Jett McCandless, CEO & Founder, project44
- Niall Murphy, CEO & Founder, EVRYTHNG
- Kendra Phillips, Chief Technology Officer & VP of New Products, Ryder System
- Scott Price, EVP & President, International, UPS
- Mike Reid, Chief Business Officer, Embark
During their sessions they will address key topics including how technology is providing visibility into global supply chains, the role of AI, machine learning, and physical infrastructures; as well as the application of drones and autonomous solutions.
This is a thought leadership lineup like no other. Don't miss Manifest 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas from January 25 - 27!
Visit https://www.manife.st to learn more and book your ticket to the show!
About Manifest:
Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris, Las Vegas.
