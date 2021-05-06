NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Manifest team is excited to welcome 25 new, world class speakers for its one of a kind January event. The newest speakers represent a great showing of tremendous technology leaders and shippers from different verticals and sizes. New to the Manifest stage are:
- Alexei Andreev, Managing Director & Co-Founder, AutoTech Ventures
- Ferry Bakker, Corporate Vice President, International Supply Operations LHC, Henkel
- Jenny Bebout, Founder, Convey
- Don Burnette, CEO & Co-Founder, Kodiak Robotics
- Tanja Dysli, Head of Logistics, IKEA
- Emily Fan, VP, Supply Chain & Operations, Madison Reed
- Tom Galluzzo, CEO & Founder, IAM Robotics
- Todd Greener, SVP, Global Supply Chain, Foot Locker
- Michael Granoff, Managing Partner, Maniv Mobility
- Chris Groseclose, Chief Fulfillment Officer, Crutchfield Corporation
- Joel lfill, CEO & Founder, DASH Systems
- Kellie Jensen, Director, Supply Chain Management, Lime
- Jack Kennedy, CEO & Founder, Platform Science
- Daniel Laury, CEO & Chief Product Officer, Udelv
- Evan Lutz, CEO & Co-Founder, Hungry Harvest
- David McInerney, CEO, FreshDirect
- Matt Motsick, CEO, RPA Labs
- Sabine Mueller, CEO, DHL Consulting
- Niall Murphy, CEO & Founder, EVRYTHNG
- Raimund Paetzmann, VP Corporate Real Estate, Zalando
- Anshu Prasad, CEO & Co-Founder, Leaf Logistics
- Douglas Roy, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Dollar Shave Club
- Kristin Smith, President & COO, Board Member, Fernish
- Milind Tavshikar, CEO, SmartKargo
- Daniel Theobald, CEO & Founder, Vecna Robotics, President & Co-Founder, MassRobotics
These leaders are scheduled to take the stage at Manifest and discuss the implementation of innovative technologies including automation, autonomous vehicles, electrification and end-to-end visibility tools.
The Manifest program will feature a global lineup of over 250 speakers, scheduled for January 25 – 27, 2022, at the Paris Las Vegas. This exciting gathering for the global LogisticsTech community will include investors, entrepreneurs, technology leaders and executives from shippers.
For more information on Manifest and to secure your spot for this must-attend event please visit https://www.manife.st. Registration is open and prices increase May 29th!
About Manifest:
Manifest is brought to you by the same team that created InsureTech Connect, Blueprint, HR Transform and The Future of Logistics Tech Summit. Manifest will offer unparalleled access to a comprehensive gathering of entrepreneurs, investors and executives from BCOs/Shippers. The inaugural event will bring together over 1,500 executives on January 25-27, 2022 at the Paris Las Vegas.
