VAIL, Colo., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree Partners, a Vail, CO-based investment firm that invests in companies focused on human health and wellbeing, today announced it has raised $141.5 million for its first fund, Manna Tree Partners Fund I, L.P. Manna Tree Partners was founded in 2018 by Gabrielle Rubenstein, CEO; Ross Iverson, CIO; and Brent Drever, COO. Manna Tree Partners Fund I has made four investments to date.
Manna Tree Partners CEO Gabrielle "Ellie" Rubenstein said, "Demand for healthy food is rising dramatically. This fund will enable us to support and grow companies that produce, process and distribute healthy food. We are grateful to our investors for their confidence and commitment. We are proud to partner with sophisticated investors from around the world who agree that now is a great time to invest in companies that promote nutrition and the concept of food as medicine."
Manna Tree Partners Chief Investment Officer Ross Iverson said, "This new fund harnesses Manna Tree's deep expertise and global network to source promising investments and create value for portfolio company customers and fund investors. We are pleased with our investments to date, four companies focused on nutrition and a healthy food supply chain. We see significant on-going opportunity in the health and wellbeing sector as consumers are becoming more educated on the pillars of optimal health and longevity. Our pipeline of promising investments is full as we focus on making the final 6-8 investments from Fund I."
131 investors in 18 countries from around the world committed capital to Fund I, including private wealth managers, corporate venture partners, family offices and high net worth individuals. 30% of investors in the fund are women.
Manna Tree Partners invests in an organization's ability to provide sustainable and traceable ingredients in the marketplace. With the right capital structure, Manna Tree Partners investments can scale while preserving the integrity of their ingredients. Manna Tree Partners works with international organizations and individuals who have a deep commitment to sourcing their own food for the improvement of human health.
Manna Tree Partners has invested in four companies to date:
- Vital Farms: the largest national brand of pasture-raised eggs that support small farmers and the healthiest animal welfare standards in the industry.
- MycoTechnology: Sugar inhibitor ingredient company using mushroom protein to create healthier consumer products.
- Nutriati: a developer and manufacturer of proprietary plant-based ingredients, including protein, flour and oil to elevate protein levels through a gluten/allergy free product.
- Verde Farms: a provider of industry leading environmental practices, and healthy 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised, organic beef for retail, club, and foodservice customers.
About Manna Tree Partners
Manna Tree Partners is a Vail, CO-based investment firm committed to human health and wellbeing. In partnership with strategically aligned family offices, individuals, institutions and world-class researchers, we invest in companies across life's supply chain to produce ingredients that are healthier, sustainable and traceable from source to plate. Our passion has a purpose, and our investments lead to significant outcomes that directly affect the lifestyle factors responsible for vitality. www.mannatreepartners.com
