SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MANSCAPED, the leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, and five-time Super Bowl champions the San Francisco 49ers today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership naming MANSCAPED the Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner of the San Francisco 49ers. Extending well beyond keeping 49ers players on top of their grooming game, this dynamic sponsorship entails highly curated brand integrations as well as surprise and delight elements that will enhance the fan experience.
"With dozens of diehard 49ers fans at our company, and as a lifelong fan myself, it is safe to say that we couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Ryan Fiore, MANSCAPED's vice president of marketing. "MANSCAPED and the 49ers share the same passion for connecting with fans in an authentic, memorable and lasting way. We look forward to further exploring this like-minded vision together."
The center of the collaboration will come to life at Levi's® Stadium, the acclaimed home of the 49ers located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Recognized as one of the world's foremost technological innovators among sports and entertainment venues, Levi's® Stadium will provide the perfect platform for an array of MANSCAPED brand integrations with the 49ers. Additional information on in-stadium placements and other promotional initiatives will be announced in conjunction with the team's marketing plans for the 2020 NFL season.
"Anybody who followed our thrilling run to the Super Bowl last year knows that the 49ers are comfortable with close shaves so MANSCAPED will be a welcome addition to the 49ers family," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers vice president of corporate partnerships. "MANSCAPED is changing the game of personal hygiene for men everywhere, and we are proud to partner together to highlight their brand with relevant connections to our fanbase."
This partnership follows MANSCAPED's recent announcement of the brand's multi-year exclusive sponsorship with UFC®. These high-profile partnerships are a testament to MANSCAPED's dedication to carefully seeking out only the best partners in order to develop meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships that strategically elevate both parties.
About The San Francisco 49ers:
The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.
About MANSCAPED:
Founded in 2017, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations and accessories for a simple and effective manscaping routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
