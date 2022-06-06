Robotiq to Unveil New Application Solution for CNC Machine Tending at Automate 2022
LÉVIS, Québec, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responding to ever-increasing labor shortage and supply chain challenges, Robotiq now offers a Machine Tending Application Solution that makes cobot automation more accessible than ever.
Lowering implementation costs by up to 50%, the new solution takes less than two hours to go from unboxing to machining the first part—no coding experience required.
"When a machine shop owner struggles to find employees to do the work, their first instinct is to look for new CNC machines that can run unattended for longer and with shorter changeover times. But those machines are costly, and this, combined with a longer lead time, makes for a less than ideal solution."
— Samuel Bouchard, Robotiq CEO
Robotiq's new solution features intuitive automation technology that emulates the machine operator. There is no need to modify or alter the machine controls. Since it's non-intrusive, the Machine Tending Solution will work with any brand of CNC machine.
"Instead of hard-wiring the machine like with traditional automation, Robotiq's Machine Tending Solution communication modules are non-invasive and do not require installation by certified technicians," explained Samuel Bouchard, Robotiq CEO. "The solution can be deployed in 2–3 hours, 75% faster than with traditional programming."
Manufacturers automating with Robotiq solutions attest that it has simplified their lives: Vincent Roussy, Manufacturing Engineer at Usinatech, said, "This allowed us to stabilize production, delivery to customers, and productivity while solving our labor shortage challenge."
On the shop floor, the solution also delivers peace of mind: "I never thought a robot would replace me, and I am happy to have my three robots; my speed keeps increasing," said Hugo Santos, operator at Usinatech.
Robotiq is showcasing this new application solution at Automate 2022 in Detroit on June 6-9, 2022, at booth #2438.
About Robotiq
Robotiq's mission is to free human hands from repetitive tasks. We empower manufacturers by automating tasks with robot solutions that are easy to use. Since 2008, we have freed more than 26,000 hands worldwide, providing easy-to-use cobot solutions to manufacturers of all kinds.
