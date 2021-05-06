Manulife Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)

Manulife Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)

 By Manulife Financial Corporation

C$ unless otherwise stated 

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2021 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%











Nicole S. Arnaboldi

1,100,429,897

99.67

3,697,327

0.33

Guy L.T. Bainbridge

1,101,297,762

99.74

2,829,462

0.26

Joseph P. Caron

1,092,786,744

98.97

11,340,480

1.03

John M. Cassaday

1,073,409,945

97.22

30,717,249

2.78

Susan F. Dabarno

1,102,324,387

99.84

1,802,837

0.16

Julie E. Dickson

1,100,399,263

99.66

3,727,961

0.34

Sheila S. Fraser

1,082,147,785

98.01

21,979,439

1.99

Roy Gori

1,098,893,161

99.53

5,234,063

0.47

Tsun-yan Hsieh

1,096,048,026

99.27

8,079,198

0.73

Donald R. Lindsay

1,077,746,950

97.61

26,380,274

2.39

John R. V. Palmer

1,094,589,410

99.14

9,537,814

0.86

C. James Prieur

1,099,459,397

99.58

4,667,827

0.42

Andrea S. Rosen

1,089,755,852

98.70

14,371,372

1.30

Leagh E. Turner

1,097,974,220

99.44

6,153,004

0.56

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-announces-election-of-directors-301286201.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.