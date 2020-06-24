Maple_Leaf_Foods_Inc__Maple_Leaf_Foods_Inc__Announces_Results_of.jpg

Maple Leaf Foods (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

 By Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reports that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on June 24, 2020 there were 528 shareholders voting in person and by proxy holding in total 104,396,595 Voting Common Shares, being 84.27% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated May 8, 2020 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of
Shares Voted
For

Percentage of
Shares Voted
For

Number of
Shares
Withheld from
Voting

Percentage of
Shares
Withheld from
Voting

W.E. Aziz

103,291,844

99.17%

869,742

0.83%

W.G. Beattie

103,286,626

99.16%

874,960

0.84%

R.G. Close

103,978,156

99.82%

183,430

0.18%

J.M. Fraser

103,889,781

99.74%

271,805

0.26%

T.D. Hockey

104,027,680

99.87%

133,906

0.13%

J.A. Lederer

103,809,635

99.66%

351,951

0.34%

K.N. Lemon

104,120,249

99.96%

40,944

0.04%

J.W.F. McCain

104,115,176

99.96%

46,410

0.04%

M.H. McCain

103,356,010

99.23%

805,576

0.77%

C.M. Stephenson

104,072,957

99.91%

88,629

0.09%






All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation. The advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.30% of votes in favour.  A full report on voting results will be posted under Maple Leaf Foods' profile at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.

