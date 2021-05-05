Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

 By Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI)  reported today that it successfully held its 2021 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 627 shareholders representing 99,182,795 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy.  This represents a voting turnout of 79.99% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 18, 2021, as amended April 16, 2021, were elected directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting.  The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of

Shares Voted

For

Percentage of

Shares Voted

For

Number of

Shares

Withheld from

Voting

Percentage of

Shares

 Withheld from

Voting

W.E. Aziz

98,411,531

99.26%

731,906

0.74%

W.G. Beattie

98,618,416

99.47%

525,021

0.53%

R.G. Close

98,623,255

99.48%

520,182

0.52%

J.M. Fraser

98,769,594

99.62%

373,843

0.38%

T.D. Hockey

98,669,562

99.52%

473,875

0.48%

K.N. Lemon

98,853,563

99.71%

289,874

0.29%

J.W.F. McCain

98,851,410

99.71%

292,027

0.29%

M.H. McCain

98,251,852

99.10%

891,894

0.90%

C.M. Stephenson

98,742,595

99.60%

400,842

0.40%

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

  • the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (97.92% of votes cast in favour);
  • the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.63% of votes cast in favour); and
  • on the amendments to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Company's Stock Option (86.55% votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

Website: www.MapleLeafFoods.com 

Twitter:  @MapleLeafFoods

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-foods-inc-announces-results-of-vote-for-election-of-directors-301285003.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.