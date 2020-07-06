HOUSTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today it plans to issue its second quarter 2020 earnings news release on Wednesday, August 5, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The company will conduct a conference call, which will be webcast live, on Thursday, August 6, at 9 a.m. ET. The call will include forward-looking information.
All of the above information, including earnings releases and other investor-related material, can be accessed by visiting Marathon Oil's website at https://www.MarathonOil.com.
