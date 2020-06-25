FINDLAY, Ohio, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced Ehren D. Powell will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective July 20. Powell, who will lead technology strategy across the company's businesses and manage its digital and information technology assets, will report to MPC President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. He will be based in San Antonio, Texas.
"Ehren's experience building digital capabilities that improve operational performance, enhance the value of commercial systems, and drive cost productivity and process efficiencies will help enable critical steps for continuing to unlock our company's potential," said President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hennigan. "Ehren is a strong addition to our executive team, and his deep understanding of the digital and IT landscapes will allow us to make significant business improvements."
Powell joins MPC from GE Healthcare, where he has served as Corporate Officer and Chief Information Officer since 2018. Prior to that, he served as SVP and CIO, Services for General Electric from 2017 to 2018 and SVP and CIO, Power Services for GE Power from 2014 to 2017. During his 20-year career with GE and its subsidiary companies, Powell has held several executive IT leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including positions with GE Power, GE Transportation and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. He began his career in IT and information management roles supporting multiple operations for GE Aviation.
Powell holds a bachelor of business administration degree in management and information systems from the University of Cincinnati.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations
Taryn Erie, Manager, Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Manager, Investor Relations
Media Contacts:
Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521
Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312