FINDLAY, Ohio, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the evolving impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of the company's shareholders, employees and community, the Board of Directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has determined to change the format of the company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. EDT from in-person to virtual-only.
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, can attend the virtual annual meeting via the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MPC2020 by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. The company has designed the format of the annual meeting to ensure that shareholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would have at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure shareholder access and participation. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to the company's supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2020.
The company urges shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
