SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc Blinder, AIKON CEO and ORE Core Contributor has been accepted into Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
Marc was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. As a member, Marc joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.
Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, "We are pleased to accept Marc into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Marc brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group."
"It is an honor to join the innovators of Fast Company's Executive Board. The opportunity to collaborate with pioneers across companies of all sizes is invaluable to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology and the future of digital identity. Innovation is at the heart of this industry and that is what Fast Company stands for," explains Marc.
Marc will be publishing articles on the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), financial inclusion and social impact.
Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com
About AIKON
Blockchain and crypto are technologically complex. AIKON makes it simple. We've built a suite of intuitive products built on the ORE Network for enterprise companies looking to provide a seamless user experience that works cross-chain with Algorand, Ethereum, EOS and more.
