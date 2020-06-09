SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarcomCentral, an industry-leading, cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) company, announced the appointment of a new Vice President of Sales, Leonard DiMiceli. In this position, DiMiceli will lead the company's sales strategy including expanding growth efforts beyond enterprise to support the SMB market, as well as overseeing Marcom's new business division.
DiMiceli is a growth-focused leader and joins MarcomCentral with 25 years of experience driving new business, most recently as VP, Channel Sales at Ecessa Corporation where he elevated the company to become a technology leader in the SD-WAN space. Prior to Ecessa Corporation, DiMiceli held executive roles at My Digital Shield, ConnectWise, and J2 Global.
"MarcomCentral is dedicated to helping customers build better brands, by enabling them to organize, customize and distribute marketing assets easily and efficiently. We're pleased to welcome Leonard to the team as we continue to innovate the DAM category and provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of marketing leaders," said Byung Choi, President and Chief Executive Officer of MarcomCentral. "We have exciting growth plans for the company this year, and I'm confident that Leonard's deep experience and sales leadership will help align the vision of MarcomCentral with the future of digital marketing."
MarcomCentral's flagship DAM platform allows organizations not only to store their marketing assets like traditional DAMs, but also offers an advanced suite of dynamic templates, enabling the customization and distribution of those assets to their employees worldwide, quickly and easily.
"MarcomCentral has the passion to deliver software that marketers love to use and a dedication to helping brands navigate their rapidly evolving field," said Leonard DiMiceli, Vice President of Sales. "The opportunities ahead are tremendous, and I'm excited to lead the sales team and to propel MarcomCentral forward."
MarcomCentral is owned by Ricoh USA, Inc., a leader in print and information services.
About MarcomCentral
MarcomCentral, a Ricoh USA, Inc. company, offers industry-leading, cloud-based digital asset management technology so organizations can easily maintain brand consistency across all channels. With over 20 years of experience, MarcomCentral has brought in the best engineers and product developers from top tech companies, sales and marketing professionals to deliver an easy-to-use, comprehensive digital asset management platform, giving global brands the ability to locate, store, customize and distribute digital assets to their employees worldwide, quickly and easily. To learn more, visit: www.marcomcentral.com, or follow us on Twitter @MarcomCentral and LinkedIn.