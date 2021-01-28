ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClickDimensions, the leading marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, today announced that Margaret Wise has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. Wise will lead the company's revenue team and support ClickDimensions' mission of helping Microsoft Dynamics customers drive engagement and growth with their digital marketing investments.
Wise joins ClickDimensions with more than 20 years of experience helping companies leverage and attain results from their digital customer experience platforms. As an early influencer in the CRM space, Wise continued her work in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, followed by an expansion into marketing technology and strategy. Most recently, she served as Chief Revenue Officer for Arke, a leading digital marketing services consultancy. Prior to that role, Wise served as VP of Sales for Zero2Ten (now Alithya), a globally recognized Dynamics partner.
"Margaret's experience, coupled with her extensive knowledge of the Microsoft channel, makes her a great addition to the ClickDimensions team," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions. "With deep experience implementing and executing strategies across many different channels, she is uniquely equipped to support ClickDimensions' continued growth and that of our customers and partners."
"I am thrilled to join ClickDimensions as a leader for the revenue team," stated Wise. "As The Marketing Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics, ClickDimensions provides the technology, services and support that companies of all sizes need to extend their prospect and customer reach, measure results and optimize for future success. I look forward to helping our team maximize awareness to ensure every Dynamics user understands how our platform can support their growth marketing goals."
ClickDimensions' technology and services are purpose-built with Microsoft Dynamics marketers in mind – equipping them with the tools to create customer experiences that drive growth and engagement.
About ClickDimensions:
Founded in 2010, ClickDimensions is the leading marketing platform for Microsoft Dynamics, with more than 3,700 customers around the globe and a partner network that spans 76 countries today. As The Marketing Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics™, ClickDimensions is redefining how marketers work and attain results with the only unified marketing technology, analytics and services platform in the market. Made exclusively for and natively built within Dynamics, ClickDimensions allows marketers to leverage technology to its full potential by providing built-in measurable results and insights into revenue impact with world-class services to drive continual improvement. For more information, visit http://www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email press@clickdimensions.com.
