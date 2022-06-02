Acclaimed real estate agents Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky accept the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky exclusively represent the luxury real estate market in Sunny Isles Beach, FL .
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami Luxury RE LLC is Miami's Premier Luxury Real Estate Company, specializing in luxury properties. They focus on pre-construction branded projects as a preferred authorized broker with preferential pricing. The company has a team of highly skilled, and trained brokers, and agents.
Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky are finding the perfect dream homes and meeting the unique needs of clients by providing premier services. They developed and maintain a stellar reputation amongst clients and professionals, serving clients from all over Miami (Sunny Isles Beach, Bal Harbour, Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Bay Harbor Islands, Edgewater, Brickell, Miami Downtown, Venetian Island). Clients come from Mexico, the UK, Europe, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Canada, and many more.
Having strong international connections with investors and buyers; vast social networks; and expertise in marketing luxury properties, MLRE is undoubtedly the first choice to work with in the South Florida Real Estate area. Specializing in high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), celebrities, and sports celebrities, MLRE's reputation of being a private and discreet brokerage spans across the globe. MLRE focuses on assisting clients in finding ideal properties for purchase, as well as helping them sell their own properties.
Visit Maria Kuzina & Daniel Pansky's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/maria-kuzina-daniel-pansky/
