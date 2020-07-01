- Mr. Psomiadis has been a member of the Board of Directors since February 28, 2020. In his new executive position, Tim will participate in a broad range of opportunities both in the US and in Brazil by attracting, analyzing, and negotiating potential alliances and acquisitions that benefit MCOA. He will work closely with the Company's Brazilian based Board Member, Mr. Marco Guerrero, to launch MCOA's new Brazilian venture. - Tim Psomiadis has 30 years of experience as a financial consultant and banker. He has been an active investor and consultant in Brazil and Latin America and has assisted international clients in structuring complex commercial transactions throughout the region. Mr. Psomiadis serves as Principal Consultant at TP & Associates Consulting. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Brazil Interactive Media, and Chief Executive Officer of American Cannabis Company, Inc. - His appointment strengthens the Company's ability to expand through the acquisition of companies and ventures in the cannabis industry that complement the Company's growth. - Mr. Psomiadis is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and Greek. He attended New York University and Quinnipiac University, in Hamden Ct.