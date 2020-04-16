NORWOOD, Mass., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (the "Company" or MariMed), a multi-state cannabis and hemp operator behind leading health and wellness brands including Betty's Eddies™, Kalm Fusion™, and Bourne Baked Goods announced that Chief Executive Officer, Robert Fireman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 20th.
DATE: Monday, April 20th
TIME: 12:30 pm ET – 1:00 pm ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0420-KCSAVIC
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- MariMed received provisional adult-use cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary licenses in Massachusetts to be utilized at its 70,000 square foot cannabis manufacturing facility in New Bedford and Panacea Wellness™ dispensary in Middleborough.
- MariMed launched Tropizen Pique™ Hot Sauce in Massachusetts, the first cannabis product to be formulated in Puerto Rico and sold in the U.S.
- MariMed announced the development of its 3rd Illinois dispensary located in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
- MariMed announced the launch of its in-house, award-winning cannabis brand, Betty's Eddies™, in both Massachusetts Medical/Adult-Use Cannabis Programs and the Nevada Adult-Use Cannabis Program.
About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units.
The Company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry-leading products and brands; including Kalm Fusion™, Betty's Eddies™, and Bourne Baked Goods. These precision dosed products are focused on specific medical symptoms and are licensed and distributed across the country.
In 2019, with the enactment of the 2018 US Farm Bill, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp, a wholly owned subsidiary, to leverage its seed to sale cannabis platform and experience into the emerging hemp-based CBD industry. MariMed Hemp has developed and is marketing a portfolio of CBD brands and products to multiple retailers and direct to consumers both domestically and internationally.
