ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marinalife, a leading travel magazine that celebrates the boating lifestyle, has announced its plan to support Nikole 'Nikki' Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss on the U.S. Sailing Team in the 2021 Summer Olympics.
As a 2017 graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Nikki Barnes currently serves in the Coast Guard assigned to Miami. Barnes is the first active-duty officer in the history of the Coast Guard to receive the Support Allowance Billet with permissive orders to train full-time for the Olympics. Lara Dallman-Weiss began her competitive sailing career at Eckerd College, where she was team captain and won third place in the Women's Nationals. Dallman-Weiss competed for five years in the professional sailing circuit on various teams until she and Barnes became a duo.
Barnes and Dallman-Weiss have qualified to represent the U.S.A. in the Women's 470 at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Their qualification came at the 2021 470 World Championships held in Vilamoura, Portugal. The team placed seventh in the world, qualifying them to represent America in the 2021 games.
"We are so excited for the opportunity to support these two amazing women in the Summer Olympics," says Dan Cowens, CEO of Marinalife Magazine. "Both athletes have an incredible story and background. It will be an honor to cover their journey as well as help them raise money to defray some of their expenses."
With less than 100 days to go, Barnes and Dallman-Weiss are training for the summer games set to open in late July. Marinalife is working closely with the two athletes and plans to share their journey. "We are grateful to Marinalife for taking the time to get to know our team and help sponsor us in this final push to the games," says Barnes, skipper, Team U.S.A. Women's 470.
Marinalife has pledged to not only share Barnes and Dallman-Weiss's story but help them solicit donations for their Olympic expenses. One of the most significant costs will be shipping and storing the boat, and as a leader in the boating industry, Marinalife is proud to help raise money toward that expense.
If you would like to follow Nikki Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss's story, Marinalife is running a three-part digital series on these remarkable athletes. Marinalife will also have a donation portal, where all contributions go directly to helping Barnes and Dallman-Weiss's Olympic journey. To learn more, visit marinalife.com/olympics.
###
About Marinalife
Marinalife, a leading source of information on the United States, North America, and the Caribbean, provides premium content and valuable services for all types of boaters. This quarterly travel and lifestyle publication features entertaining and useful articles about destinations, marinas, cruising stories, captain's tips, and more. Its Cruising Club Membership gives access to detailed marina information, travel resources, trip itineraries, and destination guides that make boating stress-free. For more, visit http://www.marinalife.com.
Media Contact
Izabella Dickson, Marinalife, +1 4432626975, izabella@marinalife.com
SOURCE Marinalife