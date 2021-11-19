PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philly's own Mark Canale is bringing his unique, high-energy, and always authentic brand to the team at Princeton Mortgage. Canale has built a thriving business through top-tier customer service and a commitment to exceeding his client's expectations.
"I chose Princeton because they run their business with the same core values that I do. Quality over quantity, excellence in everything we do, always looking to better yourself and others around you and never settling for mediocrity," says Mark Canale.
Recently named a Top 1% Loan Originator by Mortgage Executive Magazine, Canale is a Philadelphia native and Air Force Veteran. He has become known for using his platform and relationships in the mortgage industry to raise money and awareness for local causes.
Three years ago, Princeton Mortgage set their "Big, Hairy Audacious Goal" of funding 50,000 loans per year by 2028. Princeton is currently on track to achieve this goal and has seen dramatic growth - 969% in a three-year period. This year, Princeton was the 502 fastest growing business in America according to the Inc. 5000 list.
"Mark's passion, authenticity, and commitment to excellence make him the perfect addition to Princeton. We are excited to have Mark and his team to help us grow our presence in the Philadelphia market," says Princeton Mortgage Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Gordon.
Princeton Mortgage is confident that with the skill and passion that Mark Canale and his team bring to the company, he will be a big part in helping them on their journey to 50,000 loans per year.
