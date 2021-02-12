ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoneweg US, a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, announced the addition of Mark Rios as the Company's Development Manager on February 12th.
"The expansion of our development portfolio is a huge part of our overall growth strategy, so having Mark join the team to lead that effort is key for us," said Patrick Richard CEO for Stoneweg US. "We're looking forward to leveraging his knowledge to execute on our existing pipeline, and help build a rich, sustainable and robust development portfolio for our investors."
In this newly created position, Rios will assume all responsibilities related to the development pipeline for the Company by leading due diligence, creating proforma models, identifying and managing contractor and vendor relations, and ensuring timely completion of all development projects. This role will also encompass effective budget management, risk assessment, and working in tandem with the Company's Asset Management team and property management affiliates to determine appropriate business plans for all new assets.
"Ensuring that our approach to development is collaborative will dictate how successful we'll be," said Sam Palmer, Vice President of Asset Management. "Mark has that high-level experience that we need to manage all these elements making him a great fit for the role."
Prior to joining Stoneweg US, Rios was the Vice President of Real Estate Development at Tampa-based Metropolitan Ministries where he oversaw the construction management of projects for the homeless and primary families in the Greater Tampa Area. Rios also worked with EBI Consulting as a Construction Consultant where he served as a lead advisor on construction projects with a specific focus on budgetary, construction, and contract risk analysis. Rios holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture, and two Masters' Degrees in both Business Administration and Building Construction all from the University of Florida (Gainesville).
About Stoneweg US
Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment and development firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg with a portfolio of over 12,000 units valued over $1 Billion. The Company invests in multifamily assets positioned for strong growth and focuses on increasing investor returns, while improving resident experience through a variety of value-add strategies. For more information, please visit: http://www.stoneweg.us.
