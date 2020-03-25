SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Insurance Services, LLC ("K2") is pleased to announce that Mark Smith has joined the firm as President.
Mark brings almost 30 years of insurance experience to the K2 Team. This experience includes underwriting, actuarial and finance leadership roles at single state, national and international carriers. Most recently, Mark spent four years at Marsh-owned MGU, Victor. At Victor, Mark led the transformation of the organization through technology implementation and product expansion with top tier insurance program companies.
Bob Kimmel, CEO, commented, "K2 is first and foremost an underwriting company. Adding someone with a strong underwriting and actuarial background was a logical step as our premium volume quickly approaches $1B." Kimmel added, "Our carrier partners expect us to bring world-class analytics, systems, and underwriting discipline to the relationship. Mark has an exceptional background and balance between carrier and MGA experience to ensure profitable growth for years to come."
Mark Smith added, " I am incredibly excited to join the K2 team that has built significant momentum in a segment of the industry that is delivering value-added capabilities and service to distributors, carriers and capital providers."
Based in San Diego, California, K2 Insurance Services, LLC was formed in 2011 by industry veterans Pat Kilkenny and President & CEO Bob Kimmel. Lee Equity Partners recently acquired a majority interest in K2, with the objective to create a leading underwriting and distribution franchise in the program insurance market. Over the past nine years, K2 has assembled a core group of specialty insurers and MGAs located across the country to achieve this task.
Robert J. Kimmel, CEO
415 225 7475
236623@email4pr.com