PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, the leading provider of Managed IT Services to small and midsize organizations, has named Mark Synek as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer, charging him with spearheading revenue growth to support the continued expansion of the nationally-recognized and awarded company.
Mr. Synek will lead the firm's sales processes to support Logically's continued organic and inorganic growth as the company continues to deliver high-quality services that include OpLogic™, an industry-leading intelligent MSP Platform, Professional Services, Cloud Services, and SecureCare, the next-generation layered security solution.
Katrina Duffoo also joins Logically as Director of Sales Enablement. Katrina brings over ten years' experience in helping organizations achieve success through sales enablement.
Logically made significant investments in sales and marketing and 2020 and continues to remain hyper-focused on their channel alliance strategy.
"Mark has an amazing track record of developing sales strategies and executing on accelerated revenue growth plans," says Mike Cowles, Logically's Chief Executive Officer. "As Logically continues to grow, Mark's expertise will help us to continue to achieve our revenue targets by focusing on how we help our customers solve their IT problems. His strong leadership will add a strategic layer to help us continue to deliver an outstanding experience to our customers in every region we serve."
"As Logically continues on a fast-growth trajectory, I am delighted to use my sales expertise to support the company's best-in-class customer experience," says Mark Synek. "As a senior leader who enjoys challenges, I am passionate about helping support teams with the tools, resources and best practices to achieve success. As Logically expands across the country, one of my main goals is to have Logically set the industry standard for outstanding customer service in addition to offering world class technology."
Mr. Synek has a seasoned career in sales operations and was most recently the Senior Director of Sales Excellence for The Riverside Company, the global private equity firm and principal investor in Logically. Prior to working at The Riverside Company, Mr. Synek was the Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Revere Resources, a privately held Mineral Rights and Royalties acquisitions company. He also served as Chief Revenue Officer at Proservice Hawaii, the state's leader in HR management.
Mr. Synek holds a B.M and M.M in Music from Texas Tech University along with an Artist's Certificate from The Juilliard School.
Logically has 1,300+ customers across the U.S. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP) to small and midsize organizations. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.
