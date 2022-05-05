Dr. Zoland has unparalleled knowledge and experience in areas such as hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain and sports-related groin/pelvic injuries, as well as non-surgical treatment recommendations.
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Widely known as one of the top professionals in his field, Dr. Mark Zoland presented on the topic of "Core Injuries Made Simple" to an audience of medical professionals on May 3, 2022, at the Nicholas Institute of Sports Medicine and Athletic Trauma (NISMAT), a world-renowned research, teaching and treatment center. Established at Lenox Hill Hospital in 1973, NISMAT was the world's first hospital-based facility committed solely to the study of sports medicine and has since played a key role in advancing the field, as well as redefining its focus.
Dr. Mark Zoland graduated from Columbia University and earned his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He has been board certified and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons since 2001. Dr. Zoland leads an elite medical team at Core Surgical in New York City. With many areas of expertise, including minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery and abdominal surgery, he offers decades of experience to help patients and educate other physicians
"It is a privilege to present at NISMAT. The exchange of knowledge between medical professionals makes us all better at what we do," says Dr. Mark Zoland.
More about Dr. Mark Zoland:
Dr. Mark Zoland provides his experience and expertise to patients at his practice Core Surgical in NYC. Both Dr. Zoland and the trusted medical team at Core Surgical utilize innovative techniques and advanced technology to achieve the best results for all types of patients, including treating high level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in New York City. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit http://www.coresurgicalmd.com or call (212) 628-8771.
Media Contact
Dr. Mark Zoland, Core Surgical, (212) 628-8771, markzoland@gmail.com
SOURCE Core Surgical