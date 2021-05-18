AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Markaaz, the world's first platform to comprehensively enable small businesses to grow customers, manage suppliers and improve cash flow, today announced it has become a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community. The Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Markaaz will contribute to the Global Innovators Community initiatives, committed to improving the state of the world, starting with supporting small businesses with better resources and access to opportunities.
Global Innovators are selected by the Forum and must meet certain criteria. Markaaz is at the forefront of technological and business-model innovation and has the potential to make substantial long-term positive impact on business and society, which is in line with the Forum's mission.
"The World Economic Forum is happy to have Markaaz in our Global Innovators Community," says Derek O'Halloran, Head of the Future of Digital Economy and Value Creation Platform, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. "Including new, innovative voices is essential in the work we do at the Forum, we look forward to what Markaaz's insights and expertise will add to our projects, dialogues, and platforms."
The World Economic Forum has created the invitation-only Global Innovators Community to ensure that the voices of leading companies have a seat at the table and bring future-focused perspectives to all aspects of the Forum work.
"By transforming spare capacity into net new equity, we are creating entirely new value chains across sectors," said Hany Fam, founder and CEO of Markaaz. "Being part of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community signifies to the Markaaz family and partners, our dedication to helping small businesses thrive at global scale as well as our commitment to bringing a truly transformational platform to businesses across the world."
"We look forward to contributing and bringing value to the Global Innovators Community. Small businesses need accessible and affordable resources that provide confidence and security in their business engagements. That's what is different about Markaaz. We've taken on the burdensome and historically cost-prohibitive process of supplier verification and created a safe environment for small businesses to find, monitor and pay pre-verified suppliers and partners. We're delivering an unrivaled solution for compliance and risk management to small businesses, as we strongly believe that bringing a first ever platform of this kind as well as practical solutions at scale to small businesses will have a positive impact on businesses, the economy and society at large" says co-founder and COO, Fabi Hubschmid.
About Markaaz
Markaaz is the world's first platform to enable verification, monitoring and payments while connecting small businesses and the network of partners that support them. Through the Markaaz Directory of pre-verified businesses, an all-in-one Dashboard with integrated tools and resources, and a user experience supported by AI, Markaaz delivers accessible and affordable solutions to empower small businesses like never before. Recognized internationally by the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator, founded by a team of world-class executives and advisors who have done this before, and in collaboration with strategic partners, Markaaz is driving equitable and inclusive solutions for small businesses around the world. Learn more at markaaz.com.
About World Economic Forum
The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. http://www.weforum.org
Media Contact
Cynthia LaRue, Markaaz, +1 6019858178, cynthia.larue@markaaz.com
