RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) today announced that shareholders and other interested parties will be able to stream a live webcast of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Annual Meeting) free over the Internet through the Company's website, www.markel.com, beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 11, 2020. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. EDT at the Company's headquarters at 4521 Highwoods Parkway, Glen Allen, Virginia. However, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus, and in compliance with governmental orders and directives, attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to Company officers and other personnel required to conduct the meeting.
Shareholders and other interested parties will be able to submit questions to the Company in advance of the Annual Meeting via email to MKL2020ASM@Markel.com. The deadline for submitting questions is 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 7, 2020. After that time, no further questions will be accepted. Shareholders and other interested parties are encouraged to submit questions, and as many questions as possible will be addressed during the time allotted for that purpose at the Annual Meeting.
The webcast, the Annual Meeting and the content and permitted replays or rebroadcasts thereof are the exclusive copyrighted property of Markel Corporation and may not be copied, taped, rebroadcast, or published in whole or in part without the express written consent of Markel Corporation.
Whether or not they plan to listen to the Annual Meeting, shareholders are encouraged to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting. The process for voting shares at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders remains the same, as detailed in the previously distributed Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders sent to the Company's shareholders of record as of the record date, March 3, 2020.
