GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market America Worldwide, a global product brokerage company and the proud owner of the award-winning global e-commerce site SHOP.COM, has announced a new partnership with Perfect Corp., the world's leading beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app. Perfect Corp. is best known to consumers for its revolutionary beauty app, YouCam Makeup, which lets users "try on" virtual products and looks. Across the beauty industry, Perfect Corp. is known for being the augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) business solutions provider for more than 300 global brands, now including Motives® cosmetics, founded by Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's Senior Executive Vice President & Co-Founder, Loren Ridinger. With offices in eight countries, including its global headquarters in the U.S., Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM's leadership has continued to partner with companies that help optimize the overall online shopping experience while continuing to offer superior quality products and services to its UnFranchise Owners, known as UFOs, as well as to their customers.
"Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Facial Recognition Technologies have become extremely popular in the world of online retail cosmetics, especially with so many people around the world currently living and working from home. We knew that our customers, who have come to expect the best in beauty from our exclusive, gold-standard beauty brand, Motives, deserve the opportunity to test out the superior quality products and shades Motives offers from the comfort and safety of their own home. Therefore, it only made sense to partner with Perfect Corp., known to consumers as having the best technology to virtually 'try on' cosmetics anywhere, any time," said Marc Ashley, President and Chief Operating Officer of Market America Worldwide.
By partnering with Perfect Corp., Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM will offer global online shoppers a convenient way to try on a multitude of premier beauty products through advanced YouCam-powered virtual try-on technology embedded into the Motives online shopping experience. This innovative try-on technology allows customers to virtually browse and experiment with hundreds of lipsticks, eye shadows and palettes safely and confidently from their computer or smart device, creating a hyper-engaged online shopping experience. The Motives interactive website also gives the company's beauty consultants, known as UFOs, the ability to grow their online businesses by better understanding consumer preferences and shopping behaviors.
"The beauty industry is constantly evolving so Motives prides itself for remaining at the forefront of innovation. Our new partnership with Perfect Corp. will allow us to introduce the brand globally like never before. Entering a new era of virtual connection, I'm excited to take our shopping experience to the next level. Not only will this technology benefit our direct consumers but it will also offer our entrepreneur base a new tool to grow their business," said Beauty Mogul, Founder of Motives and Senior Executive Vice President & Co-Founder of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, Loren Ridinger.
"By integrating YouCam AR and AI technologies into the company's Motives websites, we will create an online shopping experience for our UFOs, their customers and all beauty lovers by providing accurate and realistic simulations that can be tested on any skin tone and adapted to different textures, mattes, sheens and glosses with a choice of 400+ shades of lip and eye colors," Ridinger continued.
"We are excited to partner with Market America Worldwide to help introduce an enhanced online shopping experience that resonates with the modern day consumer," said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. "These hyper-realistic virtual beauty try-ons transform the online shopping experience across the Motives website by creating a unique experiential journey that engages the consumer on a whole new level."
As Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM continues to innovate and create a highly interactive and personalized shopping experience, the company's leadership will continue to partner with the best in breed within all key industries that matter most for consumers now and well into the future.
About Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM
Market America Worldwide is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C. and with locations in eight countries, including the U.S., Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks 11th in Newsweek Magazine's 2020 Best Online Shops, #42 on Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2020 Top 100 Online Marketplaces, #67 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2020 Top 1,000 Online Retailers, #12 in the 2019 Internet Retailer Primary Merchandise Category Top 500, #96 in the 2018 Internet Retailer Asia 500 and #18 in 2017's Internet Retailer Mobile 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and received 2019's Triad Business Journal's "Fast 50" award as one of the top privately held companies for sustained growth, driving the area's economy, marking the 14th time the company has received this recognition. Market America Worldwide has also been named on Grant Thornton's North Carolina 100® (NC 100) ranking of the state's largest private companies by revenue 14 consecutive years and was ranked #15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback Program, Hot Deals, SHOPBuddy® Express Pay check out, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.
For more information please visit marketamerica.com.
ABOUT MOTIVES®
Founded in 2008 under parent company, Market America Worldwide, Motives by Loren Ridinger is a luxury cosmetics brand created so every person, on any budget, can enjoy high quality, custom-formulated cosmetics that enhance true beauty and help nourish the skin. This customized approach combines a selection of revolutionary foundations, powders and concealers to create the perfect canvas for the application of color to the eyes, cheeks and lips. Motives offers a variety of colors and products from Custom Blend Foundations to Luminous Translucent Powders to Moisture Rich Lipsticks, allowing anyone to easily create the look they want for any and every occasion or mood. Motives is about feeling empowered, beautiful and achieving goals, all at an affordable price. For more information about Motives, visit: motivescosmetics.com.
About Perfect Corp.
With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.
