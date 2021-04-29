SÃO PAULO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3: UGPA3 / NYSE: UGP, "Company") informs that its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – https://sec.report/Document/0001554855-21-000163/. Such document is also available for download at the Company's website – https://ri.ultra.com.br. ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F free of charge, upon request.

Rodrigo de Almeida Pizzinatto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Ultrapar Participações S.A.

Contact: 11 3177-7014, invest@ultra.com.br

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-announcement---ultrapar-announces-filing-of-its-2020-form-20-f-301280846.html

SOURCE Ultrapar Participações S.A.

