FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Market Vision, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of consummate foodservice industry professional Joan Axelrod to its executive team. The new role, Director of Community Engagement, was created specifically for Joan, who brings her widely acclaimed talents in building rapport and partnerships across all segments of the foodservice and specialty channels to Market Vision.
"We are extremely pleased to have Joan Axelrod join our executive team," stated Market Vision president John Barone. "Her deep connections within our industry are ideal to help further support and continue our mission: an unwavering commitment to building and fostering a community of foodservice supply chain professionals."
"Joining an industry respected conference team led by John Barone, Janet Cohen and Kim Romola, is the ultimate opportunity for my career as I move into the foodservice industry's event space," stated Joan. "No one is more highly regarded for his industry insights and forecasting than John, and I am thrilled to be joining the Market Vision team."
Joan's signature career began with Love & Quiches Gourmet, a company founded by her mother in 1973. She is also a trained executive coach. "When John approached me about becoming involved with Market Vision, I was honored. Having attended Market Vision conferences for the past 10 years, I know first-hand that attendees are receiving the most beneficial information in the industry for both clients and suppliers. Market Vision conferences, including ChainGangMeetings on the west coast, also provide exceptional added value through authentic networking opportunities, which enable so many participants to grow market share."
Utilizing her proven strengths as a "connector", Joan will be reaching out to current conference participants, plus new chains and customers that are emerging in the industry as she creates a development plan for the road ahead. "I look forward to ensuring that we continue to value the strong relationships we have with our current partners, while simultaneously reaching out to new industry leaders who are creating products for the generations to come. I can't wait to get started."
About Market Vision, Inc.
Market Vision's mission is to foster community among foodservice supply chain professionals through its spring and fall conferences, and its ChainGangMeetings. Conference events and educational formats are driven by commodities and timely supply-chain topics, with a laser focus on offering a well-balanced agenda that allows ample time for both peer and supplier networking. For more information on conference events, visit http://www.mktvsn.com
