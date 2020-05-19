SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With businesses no longer able to connect with audiences in person, digital-first events are now the new normal. That's why companies of all industries and sizes are turning to ON24, the technology leader helping businesses innovate their marketing through interactive, data-rich digital experiences.
Because of the engaging, data-rich format of ON24 webinars and virtual event experiences, marketers have been able to successfully pivot to a digital-first marketing strategy. And, audiences are engaging virtually at unprecedented rates -- over a half million professionals are interacting across the ON24 Network for more than 25M engagement minutes every day. That means marketers are not only continuing to drive revenue, they are surpassing the results typically achieved by a physical event, demonstrating the foundational role digital experiences will play for future business growth.
Domo, provider of the Domo Business Cloud, used ON24 to transform its industry-leading user conference, Domopalooza, into a digital experience. To maintain the high-impact content and community-first mentality of their in-person event, Domo turned to ON24 because of the deep level of interactivity and insights the platform provides. As a result, Domo more than quadrupled their virtual attendees over the previous in-person event, increasing to 12,000 audience members from 3,000 in 2019.
"We were proud to be one of the first companies to prioritize safety and convert Domopalooza to a 100 percent digital event," says Paris Gibson, Director of Corporate Events, Domo. "ON24 helped us not only ensure it would happen, but the platform actually enhanced our programming -- providing rich avenues for engagement with attendees, and supporting an audience that was multiples larger than our typical in-person conference."
The Financial Times has been leveraging ON24 to provide valuable content through its FT Live series, even when it's not possible to meet in person.
"Our audience is made up of some of the most astute and engaged business people around the globe. We could not afford to have any drop off in the quality of programming when we went to a digital format," says Orson Francescone, Managing Director, FT Live. "ON24 has provided such a valuable channel for us that we anticipate continuing using the solution even once we're able to return to in-person events."
Benefitfocus, a cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, used ON24 to move its One Place annual conference to an all-digital format. This not only allowed for the show to go on, but it enhanced the event experience and outcomes in many ways.
"By taking a digital-first event strategy, One Place 2020 achieved 200% growth in attendance and engagement over anticipated on-site attendance," says Hunter Smythe, Director of Event Marketing, Benefitfocus. "And, the ON24 Platform provided our team another benefit that just isn't possible with physical events: real-time data. It's really powerful to be able to report back to our executives with metrics that go way deeper than just attendee numbers."
ON24 is also leveraging its own platform to empower its global B2B network to take action for good. Earlier this month, the company launched a new engagement tool that enables charitable donations within ON24 Webcast Elite, mobilizing ON24's network of over 3,000 enterprises and their respective webinar audiences to join the fight against COVID-19.
About ON24
ON24 is on a mission to transform the way businesses engage with their audience, powering interactive, data-rich digital marketing experiences that drive a resilient revenue strategy. Through the ON24 Platform, marketers can create and deliver live, always-on and personalized webinar, content and virtual event experiences, and capture audience behavior to turn engagement into actionable data. With a digital experience taking place every minute, ON24 is the network where a half million professionals engage every day for a total of 4 billion engagement minutes per year. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has a wide global footprint with eight offices in key regions, including London, Munich, Singapore, Stockholm and Sydney. For more information, visit https://www.on24.com.
CONTACT: Keith Chapman, keith@chappublicrelations.com