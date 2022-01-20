LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bicoastal, award-winning marketing and public relations firm Marketing Maven is excited to announce that senior integrated marketing specialist Ally Bertik has been named president-elect of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Gold Coast Chapter.
Bertik, an active member of the PRSA Gold Coast Chapter, recently served as the co-chair of communications on the board of directors for the chapter. In this role she has cultivated long-lasting relationships with other members, co-lead communication efforts and planned educational industry-related events.
In her new role Bertik will be responsible for assisting the president with duties as needed, filling in for president in their absence, providing the strategic direction of the chapter alongside with the other board members and strategizing and executing chapter events and meetings.
"Ally exemplifies the values of Marketing Maven, and we are very proud of the work she has done for the PRSA Gold Coast Chapter," said Lindsey Carnett, CEO and president of Marketing Maven. "Ally is a born leader and has brought that leadership to the PRSA Gold Coast Chapter. From offering guidance on best practices to securing impactful speakers to educate PRSA members, she has strengthened the chapter. We can't wait to see the further impact she will have as president-elect."
At Marketing Maven, Bertik is responsible for leading both B2B and B2C communications campaigns that drive results for her diverse client roster. From working on media relations to influencer marketing to digital amplification campaigns, Bertik delivers results for her clients. In fact, she has secured national coverage for clients in outlets like Forbes, ABC, NBC, FOX, USA Today and Modern Luxury Interiors.
The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation's leading professional organization serving the communications community. With more than 30,000 professional and student members, PRSA is collectively represented in all 50 states by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, and on early 375 college and university campuses through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA).
About Marketing Maven
With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Marketing Maven is an award-winning full-service international marketing and communications agency. Nationally recognized as a trusted communications partner, Marketing Maven specializes in public relations, brand strategy, social media, digital, media relations, event marketing, market research, minority marketing and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. Offering strategic counsel, we see the big picture and use creative tactics to achieve results. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.
