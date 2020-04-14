OAK PARK, Ill., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing Resources, Inc. (MRi) is excited to announce the promotion of Matt Early to the role of Director of Client Strategy.
As a 6-year veteran with MRi, Matt has worked closely with some of world's largest brands including PepsiCo, Driscoll's, and Papa John's. Matt consistently finds creative ways to bring impactful marketing promotions to life and is a leader in exemplary client service, providing data-driven insights and consistently developing promotions that exceed all expectations.
Matt's new role will focus on cultivating MRi's growing client list, while also taking over direction of all MRi's client strategists, guiding them in creating unique digital promotions while implementing new technology, innovative platforms and vast capabilities developed by MRi's digital teams. Under Matt's leadership, our strategists will work closely with our clients to Identify, Develop, Execute and Analyze award-winning promotions helping clients connect with their consumers.
ABOUT MARKETING RESOURCES, INC.
Marketing Resources, Inc. is a promotional marketing agency that specializes in purpose-driven promotions. MRi has been in the promotions business for over 25 years helping brands Identify, Develop, Execute, and Analyze promotions that consumers love. Please visit marketingresources.com to learn more about this agency.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kyla Traina
237898@email4pr.com
630-607-5913