FREDERICK, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighGear, a leading no-code workflow automation platform provider, today announced the appointment of marketing veteran, Juli Bark, to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Spanning a 30-year career, Juli has leveraged her sales and marketing expertise to accelerate growth for large cap companies such as Baxter, KPMG and IBA. She has also led brand transformations for highly acquisitive, global entities such as ASX-traded Computershare and joint ventures (JV) such as Omnyx – a digital (software and hardware) pathology provider of GE Healthcare and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Juli's track record includes sales and marketing leadership in a number of market segments to include technology, healthcare, biotech, financial services and ecommerce.
"HighGear is well-poised for exponential growth and through Juli's leadership, we can more rapidly expand our footprint and impact in the global marketplace. And with her background, our company will further its position as the software of choice for enterprises embracing digital transformation – specifically in the areas of workflow automation and collaborative work management solutions," said Vaughn Thurman, CEO and Founder of HighGear.
Most recently, Juli ran her own marketing and business strategy consultancy practice advising and developing plans for companies in a wide array of industries such as retail, med-tech, and ecommerce. As the new CMO, Juli will be instrumental in driving brand value and accelerating growth around the world for HighGear. She will be charged with building customer-centric business strategies and driving high-performance marketing programs.
"During the pandemic, digital transformation has accelerated at break-neck speed and HighGear is playing a significant role in that change," said Juli Bark, CMO, HighGear. "It's a privilege to be joining such an exceptional organization at an unprecedented time and to help shape the way in which businesses operate in the future."
About HighGear
HighGear is the leading, intuitive no-code platform for business analysts to rapidly build enterprise-grade workflow applications. It is the only enterprise-grade workflow application that allows teams of everyday business users to quickly assign tasks, manage work, track progress and report the status of activity across that flows across dozens of departments in real-time.
HighGear provides business unit managers with real-time visibility into the status of operations to dramatically improve efficiency, increase productivity and quickly respond to changing market conditions to accelerate digital transformation. Whether HighGear is installed on-premise or hosted in the cloud, IT departments can easily control authentication and integrate with internal or external systems, while meeting enterprise-grade security requirements.
HighGear has been trusted by leading enterprises worldwide for more than 15 years to power mission-critical processes for companies in regulated industries while meeting complex compliance requirements for customers such as NASA, Baillie Gifford, TransCanada, Fifth Third Bank and more. To learn more about HighGear's no-code workflow platform, schedule a product demo or join HighGear's global customer community, please visit https://www.highgear.com.
