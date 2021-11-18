CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarketNation, creator of the world's first ever collaborative Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform designed specifically for Brands and their Distribution Partners, today announced the appointment of industry pioneer Bill McKiernan to its Board of Directors as well as respected executive Phillip Oaks as its Chief Operating Officer.
Bill McKiernan is a successful entrepreneur who founded CyberSource Corp. in 1994 and, as its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, facilitated e-commerce by enabling leading Brands, Retailers, and Merchants of all sizes, to easily accept payments from customers around the world. Bill holds a B.S. from Boston College and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.
In his Board role, Bill will work closely with MarketNation's CEO and Founder, Steve Dueck, to define the overall direction and strategy of MarketNation's own disruption of the market. On joining MarketNation's Board of Directors, Bill commented: "What Shopify is for Retailers, MarketNation is for Brands, removing unnecessary Retail layers with its truly innovative D2C+ Platform. I am thrilled to have yet another opportunity to impact the future of e-commerce."
In his new role, Phillip Oaks will serve as COO to support the P&L functions of the company in helping Brands and their Distribution Partners use the D2C+ collaborative platform to implement direct-to-consumer strategies on a large scale. Phillip has a successful track record of leading high-growth, high-impact, e-commerce organizations - most recently as Group General Manager and Officer for Walmart Global eCommerce. Prior to that Phillip spent 11 years at Amazon.com launching multiple categories as Category Leader.
Phillip brings expertise in building, leading and scaling high-performance teams as well as proven go-to-market strategies. Phillip shared his excitement: "Before joining MarketNation I had a history at Walmart eCommerce and Amazon.com of launching high profile categories and setting the groundwork for them to become strategically important and profitable large businesses. I am excited to join a team at MarketNation with 100+ years of marketplace subject matter expertise, with the opportunity to reshape the retail landscape of the future yet again."
MarketNation aims to return power to Brands by enabling them to sell direct-to-consumers at D2C locations everywhere. Steve Dueck, Founder and CEO of MarketNation, comments: "Bill and Phillip are fantastic additions to our Founding Team. Together, we will enable Brands and their Distribution Partners to verticalize their operations using the D2C+ platform to maximize margins and minimize channel conflict and grey market. It's a future of Brand-controlled distributed commerce where consumers are able to buy anything anywhere directly from Brands - where authenticity is always guaranteed, delivered and rewarded in ways not possible until now."
About MarketNation Inc.
MarketNation is a technology company helping Brands grow their marketplace presence. Based on a drop ship model, MarketNation provides end-to-end Merchant-Of-Record and marketplace support services for Brands to deliver the best unified shopping experience across multiple marketplaces. MarketNation sets up and manages the Brand's marketplace presence and hosts the D2C+ Platform uniquely designed to facilitate collaboration with the Brand's In-House warehouse, 3PL Partners, Distributors, Digital, and Reverse Logistic Partners. MarketNation's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model delivers the best price, volume, and overall profitability for Brand certified new and refurbished products, while also enabling both physical and digital bundles. MarketNation serves Brands by delivering to their consumers products that come with the promise of Authenticity Always. Authenticity Guaranteed. Authenticity Delivered. Authenticity Rewarded. Learn more at MarketNation.com.
