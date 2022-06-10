Powered by the Glisser platform, Marketri will be hosting a series of webinars this summer that are aimed at helping companies learn more about transforming their marketing departments from cost centers into profit centers. The first of this series, "The Five Step Journey to Profit Center Marketing," will be on June 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT with Marketri's Deb Andrews facilitating. To learn more or register for this free webinar, go to marketri.com.
PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dedicated to bringing new technology and resources to its client base, Marketri LLC is proud to announce a partnership with Glisser, an award-winning virtual and hybrid event and meeting platform. Marketri will leverage Glisser to make its strategic marketing events interactive, engaging, and memorable. The SaaS platform's ability to make hybrid event and meeting experiences seamless was the key factor in driving the partnership agreement.
"People are weary of run-of-the-mill webinars and Glisser brings that 'wow' factor to online events. We love offering innovative technologies to our clients and are thrilled to be partnering with Glisser," said Deb Andrews, Founder and President at Marketri. "Glisser is ideally suited for hybrid events, conferences, and meetings. Marketri's virtual office just got a lot more exciting with the addition of Glisser to our marketing tech stack!"
"Partnering with Marketri makes perfect sense. We appreciate Marketri's approach to their clients' needs and how they bring in the right resources to fit each particular client. We're excited to be included in Marketri's arsenal of technology tools," stated Mike Piddock, CEO & Founder of Glisser. "The Glisser platform is also meant to bring the right resources to each client. Glisser is a scalable and easy-to-use events and meetings platform that makes for memorable and seamless experiences regardless of whether the participants are in-person, online or both."
The platform provides attendee connections, breakout rooms, gamification, live polling, downloadable content, and more. In addition, Glisser is mobile and hybrid-ready, to provide a consistent experience both online and in-person, and whether for small events or those with upwards of 100,000 participants.
"At Marketri, we believe in helping our clients transform their marketing departments into profit centers, and we are excited when we find tools that can assist with that goal," said Andrews. "Glisser provides data insights and analytics which can help our clients measure the ROI on their events and evolve upcoming events as needed. We look forward to sharing this tool with others."
Powered by the Glisser platform, Marketri will be hosting a series of webinars this summer that are aimed at helping companies learn more about transforming their marketing departments from cost centers into profit centers. The first of this series, "The Five Step Journey to Profit Center Marketing," will be on June 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. EDT with Marketri's Deb Andrews facilitating. To learn more or register for this free webinar, go to https://marketri.com/resources/profit-center-marketing-webinar
About Marketri LLC
Founded in 2004, Marketri LLC is a modern-method B2B strategic marketing consulting and Fractional CMO &CGO firm that helps clients obtain and retain customers to reach growth goals. Marketri offers a range of services that cater to B2B middle-market and fast-growing startup businesses more effectively than traditional models. An agile, long-term marketing partner, Marketri helps growth-minded companies move marketing from cost center to profit center and helps to proactively transform marketing departments to drive measurable top-line increases. For more information, visit http://www.marketri.com.
