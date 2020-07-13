AVON, Ohio, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maroon Group LLC announced today that it has acquired Holland Chemicals, a value-added distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients to the personal care, household & industrial cleaning, food, and industrial markets. Holland Chemicals' management team, led by Jonathon Rhodes, will continue to actively manage the business on a day-to-day basis. The addition of Holland Chemicals marks a continuation of Maroon Group's strategy of supporting customers and principal suppliers through industry-focused sales and technical teams throughout North America.
Holland Chemicals has been a preferred supplier to the industry for more than 100 years. Based in Burr Ridge, Illinois, Holland Chemicals provides a differentiated service offering through its technical sales model, formulary support and development capabilities, and a relentless focus on customer service. As part of Maroon Group, Holland Chemicals will continue to focus on its core markets while leveraging Maroon's North American footprint, broad product offering, operational infrastructure, and digital capabilities to better serve customers and suppliers alike.
"This transaction is another example of our commitment to targeted aggressive growth, and we're thrilled to welcome the Holland Chemicals team to Maroon Group," said Terry Hill, CEO of Maroon Group. "The business further strengthens our presence in several core end-markets and geographies, and adds depth to our technical and formulary teams," Hill added.
"The combination with Maroon Group represents an ideal cultural and strategic fit for our organization," commented Jonathon Rhodes. "We were able to join a team that is passionate about the industry, is focused on sustainability, and recognizes the importance of creating value for our customers. We look forward to being able to leverage the growth-oriented resources and added stability that Maroon Group provides. We are excited for the opportunity this creates for our employees, customers, and suppliers."
About MAROON GROUP
Maroon Group, www.maroongroupllc.com, is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and ingredients across North America. Based in Avon, Ohio, Maroon Group has thrived on creating success for customers by forming partnerships with leading manufacturers and supplying consistent products on time. Customers in the CARE, CASE, HI&I, Plastics, Specialty Intermediates, and Food markets have come to rely on Maroon Group's technical sales team, exceptional customer service, and global sourcing capabilities.
