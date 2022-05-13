Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)

 By Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around June 9, 2022 (the "Payment Date") to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2022 (the "Record Date").

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation  

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 nations, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301546950.html

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.