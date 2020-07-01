SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, today announced that Chris Beall was promoted to Principal from Director.

Based in Washington DC, Chris currently serves on the Board of Directors of Altruista Health, Care Hospice, and Healthy Living Network.  Prior to joining Martis in 2014, Chris was an Associate at Quad-C Management and previously worked in investment banking in the Retail & Consumer Group at Citi.  He received a BS in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

With offices in San Francisco, CA, and Washington, DC, Martis Capital manages more than $1.2 billion of equity capital and is currently investing out of its third fund.  For more information, please visit the fund's website at https://www.martiscapital.com/.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.