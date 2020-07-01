SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, today announced that Chris Beall was promoted to Principal from Director.
Based in Washington DC, Chris currently serves on the Board of Directors of Altruista Health, Care Hospice, and Healthy Living Network. Prior to joining Martis in 2014, Chris was an Associate at Quad-C Management and previously worked in investment banking in the Retail & Consumer Group at Citi. He received a BS in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.
With offices in San Francisco, CA, and Washington, DC, Martis Capital manages more than $1.2 billion of equity capital and is currently investing out of its third fund. For more information, please visit the fund's website at https://www.martiscapital.com/.