SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $694 million, which exceeded the midpoint of the Company's guidance provided on March 4, 2020. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $(113) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $118 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was $176 million.
"In a challenging environment, solid execution by the Marvell team drove strong first quarter financial results with disciplined operating expense management, healthy operating cash flow, and revenue above the mid-point of guidance, enabled by stronger demand for our networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "While we did experience some COVID-19 supply chain impacts on our storage business in the first quarter, we expect a bounce back in the second quarter and we project our networking business to continue to grow."
Marvell's second quarter guidance takes into account the U.S. Government's export restrictions on certain Chinese customers. Given the ongoing uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and related public health measures, we also have temporarily widened the guidance range on revenue.
Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Outlook
- Revenue is expected to be $720 million +/- 5%.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 50.6%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 63%.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $393 million.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $300 million.
- GAAP diluted loss per share is expected to be $(0.10) to $(0.02) per share.
- Non-GAAP diluted income per share is expected to be $0.17 to $0.23 per share.
About Marvell
Marvell first revolutionized the digital storage industry by moving information at speeds never thought possible. Today, that same breakthrough innovation remains at the heart of the Company's storage, processing, networking, security and connectivity solutions. With leading intellectual property and deep system-level knowledge, Marvell's semiconductor solutions continue to transform the enterprise, cloud, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. To learn more, visit: www.marvell.com.
Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
May 2,
February 1,
May 4,
Net revenue
$
693,641
$
717,671
$
662,452
Cost of goods sold
366,739
412,927
301,024
Gross profit
326,902
304,744
361,428
Operating expenses:
Research and development
279,584
279,389
266,867
Selling, general and administrative
122,027
121,592
110,005
Restructuring related charges
21,287
18,258
5,682
Total operating expenses
422,898
419,239
382,554
Operating income (loss)
(95,996)
(114,495)
(21,126)
Interest income
1,058
1,379
1,268
Interest expense
(16,830)
(22,656)
(21,203)
Other income (loss), net
3,754
1,124,179
(116)
Interest and other income (loss), net
(12,018)
1,102,902
(20,051)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(108,014)
988,407
(41,177)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
5,019
(784,266)
7,273
Net income (loss)
$
(113,033)
$
1,772,673
$
(48,450)
Net income (loss) per share — Basic:
$
(0.17)
$
2.66
$
(0.07)
Net income (loss) per share — Diluted:
$
(0.17)
$
2.62
$
(0.07)
Weighted average shares:
Basic
663,547
665,562
658,963
Diluted
663,547
675,700
658,963
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
May 2,
February 1,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
667,548
$
647,604
Accounts receivable, net
468,760
492,346
Inventories
270,374
322,980
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
72,282
74,567
Total current assets
1,478,964
1,537,497
Property and equipment, net
348,066
357,092
Goodwill
5,337,405
5,337,405
Acquired intangible assets, net
2,651,678
2,764,600
Deferred tax assets
639,470
639,791
Other non-current assets
525,946
496,850
Total assets
$
10,981,529
$
11,133,235
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
185,711
$
213,747
Accrued liabilities
380,653
346,639
Accrued employee compensation
124,277
149,780
Total current liabilities
690,641
710,166
Long-term debt
1,439,852
1,439,024
Deferred tax liabilities
33,284
31,233
Other non-current liabilities
282,130
274,232
Total liabilities
2,445,907
2,454,655
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares
1,330
1,328
Additional paid-in capital
6,144,907
6,135,939
Accumulated other comprehensive income
868
—
Retained earnings
2,388,517
2,541,313
Total shareholders' equity
8,535,622
8,678,580
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
10,981,529
$
11,133,235
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
May 2,
May 4,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(113,033)
$
(48,450)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
50,483
38,654
Share-based compensation
59,687
58,598
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
112,922
79,740
Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions
17,284
—
Other expense, net
11,451
12,577
Deferred income taxes
2,372
4,356
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
23,586
22,775
Inventories
35,834
15,848
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(6,694)
8,004
Accounts payable
(3,557)
(1,873)
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
10,796
(30,929)
Accrued employee compensation
(25,503)
6,516
Net cash provided by operating activities
175,628
165,816
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of technology licenses
(3,684)
(1,484)
Purchases of property and equipment
(35,343)
(19,183)
Other, net
665
(342)
Net cash used in investing activities
(38,362)
(21,009)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(25,202)
(48,022)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
5,458
31,084
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement
(31,501)
(28,758)
Dividend payments to shareholders
(39,763)
(39,467)
Payments on technology license obligations
(23,807)
(15,268)
Principal payments of debt
—
(50,000)
Other, net
(2,507)
(4,893)
Net cash used in financing activities
(117,322)
(155,324)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
19,944
(10,517)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
647,604
582,410
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
667,548
$
571,893
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
May 2,
February 1,
May 4,
GAAP gross profit:
$
326,902
$
304,744
$
361,428
Special items:
Share-based compensation
3,538
3,181
2,926
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
86,567
86,383
59,906
Other cost of goods sold (a)
18,562
52,510
450
Total special items
108,667
142,074
63,282
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
435,569
$
446,818
$
424,710
GAAP gross margin
47.1
%
42.5
%
54.6
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
62.8
%
62.3
%
64.1
%
Total GAAP operating expenses
$
422,898
$
419,239
$
382,554
Special items:
Share-based compensation
(56,149)
(49,989)
(55,672)
Restructuring related charges (b)
(21,287)
(18,258)
(5,682)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(26,355)
(28,232)
(19,834)
Other operating expenses (c)
(19,403)
(16,621)
(6,569)
Total special items
(123,194)
(113,100)
(87,757)
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
$
299,704
$
306,139
$
294,797
GAAP operating margin
(13.8)
%
(16.0)
%
(3.2)
%
Other cost of goods sold (a)
2.7
%
7.3
%
0.1
%
Share-based compensation
8.6
%
7.4
%
8.8
%
Restructuring related charges (b)
3.1
%
2.5
%
0.9
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
16.3
%
16.0
%
12.0
%
Other operating expenses (c)
2.7
%
2.4
%
1.0
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
19.6
%
19.6
%
19.6
%
GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(12,018)
$
1,102,902
$
(20,051)
Special items:
Restructuring and other related items (d)
434
(1,122,988)
(338)
Write-off of debt issuance costs (e)
—
1,621
458
Total special items
434
(1,121,367)
120
Total non-GAAP interest and other income (loss), net
$
(11,584)
$
(18,465)
$
(19,931)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(113,033)
$
1,772,673
$
(48,450)
Special items:
Other cost of goods sold (a)
18,562
52,510
450
Share-based compensation
59,687
53,170
58,598
Restructuring related charges in operating expenses (b)
21,287
18,258
5,682
Other operating expenses (c)
19,403
16,621
6,569
Restructuring and other related items in interest and other income, net (d)
434
(1,122,988)
(338)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
112,922
114,615
79,740
Write-off of debt issuance costs (e)
—
1,621
458
Pre-tax total special items
232,295
(866,193)
151,159
Other income tax effects and adjustments (f)
(1,229)
(789,761)
2,324
Non-GAAP net income
$
118,033
$
116,719
$
105,033
Weighted average shares — basic
663,547
665,562
658,963
Weighted average shares — diluted
663,547
675,700
658,963
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
$
(0.17)
$
2.62
$
(0.07)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share (g)
$
0.18
$
0.17
$
0.16
(a)
Other costs of goods sold includes amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment.
(b)
Restructuring related charges include employee severance, facilities related costs, and impairment of equipment and other assets.
(c)
Other operating expenses include integration costs associated with recent acquisitions.
(d)
Interest and other income (loss), net, includes restructuring and other related items such as gain on sale of business and foreign currency remeasurement associated with restructuring related accruals.
(e)
Write-off of debt issuance costs is associated with the partial term loan repayment.
(f)
Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 5.0% for the three months ended May 2, 2020. Other income tax effects and adjustments relate to tax provision based on a non-GAAP income tax rate of 4.5% for the three months ended February 1, 2020 and May 4, 2019.
(g)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended May 2, 2020, and May 4, 2019 was calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) of 670,841 shares and 671,048 shares, respectively, due to the non-GAAP net income reported in the respective period.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Outlook for Three Months Ended
GAAP revenue
$720 +/- 5%
Special items:
—
Non-GAAP revenue
$720 +/- 5%
GAAP gross margin
50.6%
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.3%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
12.1%
Non-GAAP gross margin
63%
Total GAAP operating expenses
~$393
Special items:
Share-based compensation
64
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
26
Other operating expenses
3
Total non-GAAP operating expenses
~$300
GAAP diluted net loss per share
$(0.10) - $(0.02)
Special items:
Share-based compensation
0.10
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.17
Other income tax effects and adjustments
(0.01)
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$0.17 - $0.23
Quarterly Revenue Trend (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
% Change
May 2,
February 1,
May 4,
YoY
QoQ
Networking (1)
$
393,920
$
376,724
$
341,344
15
%
5
%
Storage (2)
258,688
296,486
278,667
(7)
%
(13)
%
Total Core
652,608
673,210
620,011
5
%
(3)
%
Other (3)
41,033
44,461
42,441
(3)
%
(8)
%
Total Revenue
$
693,641
$
717,671
$
662,452
5
%
(3)
%
Three Months Ended
% of Total
May 2,
February 1,
May 4,
Networking (1)
57
%
52
%
52
%
Storage (2)
37
%
41
%
42
%
Total Core
94
%
93
%
94
%
Other (3)
6
%
7
%
6
%
Total Revenue
100
%
100
%
100
%
(1) Networking products are comprised primarily of Ethernet Solutions, Embedded Processors and Custom ASICs.
(2) Storage products are comprised primarily of Storage Controllers and Fibre Channel Adapters.
(3) Other products are comprised primarily of Printer Solutions and Application Processors.
