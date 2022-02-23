HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Marvin Pinchon looked to open his own business in South Florida, he knew he wanted to own something he could use to foster diversity and support individuals from all walks of life. Now he's excited to be doing just that with his new business – Fresh Coat Painters of Miami Gardens.
"South Florida is an extraordinarily diverse community and I want to build a company and a staff that reflects that diversity and vibrancy. My goal for Fresh Coat Painters is to build a business that mirrors my community, provides a much-needed service and raises the bar in the painting industry while giving people a chance to build better lives as members of my team," Pinchon said.
Fresh Coat Painters of Miami Gardens offers painting services including interior and exterior painting offers painting services from interior and exterior painting to additional services such as wallpaper removal, drywall repair and more in Miami Gardens, Hollywood and the surrounding areas. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, a quality paint provider.
Pinchon started working for his grandmother's free lunch program when he was 12 – which is what sparked his business management experience – and spent most of his career working with troubled youth, including time working at a youth detention facility and an alternative school for students with extreme behavioral issues. He wasn't necessarily looking for a new career, but Fresh Coat Painters found him.
"I was on the phone with my brother and he merged me into a scheduled conference call. I had no knowledge of the call prior, nor had I heard of the company Fresh Coat Painters. I was introduced to the Fresh Coat representative, who later became a close friend, and began taking steps to being an Franchisee. It was just meant to be," Pinchon said.
"Working with troubled youth taught me a lot about people – and a lot about myself. I learned that I really enjoy helping people. I enjoy teaching, mentoring, uplifting and ensuring the people I encounter leave feeling better than they came. I'm looking forward to doing that through Fresh Coat Painters. Fresh Coat builds bonds like family. We treat each of our client's homes better than we treat our own and we educate and have fun while we work," he added.
As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters also has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the project will be started within three weeks.
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Miami Gardens is bonded and insured.
