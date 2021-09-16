WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To view this press release online, visit the BOMA International Newsroom.
Following a national search, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is pleased to announce that Mary Lue Peck will be joining its executive staff as senior vice president effective October 25, 2021. She succeeds Patricia M. Areno, CAE, who will be transitioning toward retirement after a remarkable 31-year tenure with BOMA International.
As senior vice president, Peck will play an integral role in shaping and guiding the strategic direction of the association. She will oversee the management of BOMA International's staff divisions and direct a variety of programs and services to drive innovation, deliver business results and continue enhancing member value. And, in her capacity as a key ambassador for the association, she also will build and manage relationships at all levels and represent the association to internal stakeholders, outside organizations and business partners to leverage effective collaboration and foster growth.
Peck comes to BOMA International from the National Speakers Association (NSA), where she served as president and chief executive officer. While at NSA, she led the creation and implementation of a long-term strategic plan, expanded the association's product portfolio and worked to position NSA as the authority on professional speaking. Under her leadership, NSA expanded its market reach, saw significant revenue growth, transformed its membership model and championed new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
Prior to her time at NSA, Peck served as chief content and engagement officer at the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) for more than 12 years. In this position, she led the strategic development and execution of all content, programs, products and services, achieving major successes for ISM. These included the implementation of a new membership program, a major repositioning of ISM's educational offerings and increased engagement with emerging professionals.
"Mary Lue has a long track record of visionary leadership and success in creating and executing organizational strategies," said BOMA International President and Chief Operating Officer Henry H. Chamberlain, APR, FASAE, CAE. "Her impressive experience leading associations through change and enhancing member value makes her an ideal fit for BOMA International and the members we serve across the globe."
"I am honored to build upon the successful foundation built under my predecessor, Patricia Areno. I look forward to collaborating with a dynamic membership and a dedicated staff team as we strive to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry," added Peck.
About BOMA International
Founded in 1907, the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International is a federation of U.S. local associations and global affiliates. The leading trade association for commercial real estate professionals for more than 100 years, it represents the owners, managers, service providers and other property professionals of all commercial building types, including office, industrial, medical, corporate and mixed-use. BOMA International is the partner individuals in the commercial real estate industry choose to maximize value for their careers, organizations and assets. Its mission is to advance a vibrant commercial real estate industry through advocacy, influence and knowledge. Learn more at http://www.boma.org.
