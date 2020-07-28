SONOMA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellis Wine Group is pleased (and elated) to announce the hiring of Mary Melton as their newest salesperson and beverage program consultant. Mary's newly created position will come with the title, Czar of the Bar.
With more than 30 years in the on-premise industry, and 15 years as Vice President of Beverage and Bar Hospitality at P.F. Chang's, Mary's previous experience has given her a wealth of knowledge about the creation and successful execution of beverage menus, innovative wine lists, creative drink programs, and staff education. Her efforts have resulted in numerous awards for the programs she has curated, and she is a popular presence and guest speaker at industry events and conferences.
"Having worked with Mary for years, it has long been a dream of mine to have her join our family company," says Trellis Founder and CEO, Mark Crisler, "Her extensive skill in developing beverage programs and her expertise with wine, spirits and non-alcoholic makes her a perfect addition to our national on-premise chain focused company. Mary's intimate understanding of how to successfully design and implement programs in multi-unit establishments will further enhance our effectiveness in supporting our customers' needs and our partners' brands."
Mary Melton said of the development, "I am beyond excited and proud to join the Trellis team. This group of professional creatives is a leader in introducing multi-unit buyers to small family brands to strengthen and complement their beverage programs. Working with Trellis allows me to leverage my years of experience in the business, while working with some of the most exciting wine and spirits in the market today. A dream come true!" Mary will continue to be based in Phoenix, AZ and can be reached at mary@trellisdrinks.com.
Trellis Wine Group, Inc. (dba Trellis Wine & Spirits) was created in 2005 by Mark Crisler to introduce independent and family-owned wine, spirit, and non-alcoholic producers to national & key on-premise restaurant and hotel groups and enable those producers to compete with large corporate brands. Trellis helps hospitality groups provide their guests a wider breadth of choices and guides independent producers and importers to gain placements and succeed in this competitive channel. Our partners include; A to Z, Clase Azul, d'Arenberg, Dry Creek Vineyard, Greg Norman, Grgich Hills, Gundlach Bundschu, Icelandic Glacial, Joseph Phelps, Laird & Co., Martinelli Vineyards, Preiss Imports, Raventos Codorniu, Rhum Clement, Rombauer, Sandeman, Tapiz, Truchard, and Twisted Alchemy.
For information contact Mark Crisler at (707) 933-7014 or 244283@email4pr.com, www.trelliswinegroup.com