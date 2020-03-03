RENO, Nev., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – a line of gluten free, non-GMO, organic and plant-based snacks – announced the continuation of their partnership with California Rice through their strong support of the California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation (www.CalRiceWaterbirds.org) to achieve long-standing goals of manufacturing delicious and sustainably sourced crackers. The brand has sourced its rice exclusively from California since 2004, marking their 17th year working together.
"A core goal at Mary's Gone Crackers is to consciously and sustainably source all ingredients for our products," said Mary's Gone Crackers Vice President of Sales, Jason Galante. "Our partnership with the California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation has allowed us to achieve this goal while maintaining our high standard for quality ingredients."
All of the brand's rice, a key ingredient in the Original, Super Seed and REAL Thin crackers, is sourced exclusively from the California Rice Commission. Wildlife conservation programs managed by the California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation and the California Rice Commission have effectively transformed hundreds of thousands of acres of rice fields into seasonal wetland habitats for waterbirds to inhabit.
"Corporate sustainability has become increasingly critical in this day and age," said Paul Buttner, Executive Director of the California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation. "It's companies like Mary's Gone Crackers, that remain committed to sustainable manufacturing practices year after year, that will have a positive and tangible impact on the environment."
California Ricelands provide habitat for over 200 species of wildlife, including several of conservation concern. Furthermore, these rice fields support millions of birds that migrate up and down the Pacific Flyway, a migratory corridor extending from the Arctic down to Patagonia. When managed properly, these fields can provide key habitat for a wide variety of species all year long.
Mary's Gone Crackers plans to continue sourcing rice and other ingredients sustainably to minimize their ecological footprint. To learn more, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Mary's Gone Crackers
Mary's Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-GMO crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.
