NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Mary Woodman has joined its National Claims Practice as a vice president. Woodman will help to develop, implement and refine overall claims programs, troubleshoot any issues or inquiries, monitor any large losses, and lead periodic reviews and strategy discussions with clients.
Woodman joins NFP from Marsh JLT Specialty where she served as a vice president in its casualty claims department. Prior to that, she worked as a claims consultant for Aon Risk Solutions and Wells Fargo Insurance Services. In all, she brings 20 years of claims advocacy and litigation management experience to NFP.
Woodman, who is a Certified Insurance Counselor (Society of Certified Insurance Counselors), a Certified School Risk Manager (Society of Certified School Risk Managers) and a Certified Risk Manager (Certified Risk Managers International), will report to Jeff Stagg, senior vice president, Claims Services, at NFP.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Mary to the NFP claims services team," said Stagg. "She is a true client advocate who has extensive claims customer service experience and a record of regularly exceeding the expectations of everyone with whom she works."
"NFP is a company that continually strives to provide best-in-class service to its clients," said Woodman. "I look forward to contributing to a national claims service team that is collaborative, strategic and focused on aligning solutions with each client's unique challenges and goals."
