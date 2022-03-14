ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, March 18, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) will host its 15th annual "First Friday" Economic Outlook Forum at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore, MD. Maryland's lieutenant governor will speak, and distinguished experts will forecast the economic outlook for 2022. Attendees, including Maryland's banking community along with key economic movers and business leaders, will learn valuable information about current events and the future of the region's economy.
This year's event, which was postponed from January, will feature Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford, who will speak on the impact Maryland banks had on the state's economy and consumer wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group and MBA Chief Economist Anirban Basu will provide a regional and local economic update and moderate an expert panel. The event's keynote speaker will be Thomas I. Barkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
At this much-anticipated event, attendees have the opportunity to network with some of the top minds in the industry and gain valuable expert insight. Members will also leave being able to recognize the way COVID-19 impacted global, national, and regional economies, identify likely long-term structural shifts impacting key economic segments, detail several sources of future economic risk, and characterize the anticipated pace of economic recovery in 2022 and beyond.
"This year's 'First Friday' Forum will be particularly impactful as experts discuss the region's financial landscape as we re-emerge from the effects of the global pandemic," said MBA President and CEO Ramon Looby. "I look forward to connecting with members as we learn from the brightest minds in the industry."
The 15th annual "First Friday" Forum is held in participation with the Maryland Association of CPAs, Maryland Realtors, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, and Maryland Retailers Association.
About "First Friday"
The "First Friday" Economic Outlook Forum showcases economic experts who will share valuable information about both current events and the future of the region's economy. This event attracts influential leaders in the business community. Sponsorships and reserved tables are available. Please contact Ann DeVilbiss at adevilbiss@mdbankers.com for more information.
About the Maryland Bankers Association
Founded in 1896, the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) is the only Maryland-based trade group representing banks in the state. MBA's member banks employ 28,266 banking professionals in nearly 1,490 branch offices across the state. To find out more information, please visit https://www.mdbankers.com/
